In case you missed it: Children drink drain water in eMalahleni | Matlala names Cele, cops | MaMkhize loses R35m bid

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 27 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes with residents of Ezinambeni township in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, risk contracting waterborne diseases as they are forced to rely on potentially contaminated water amid a prolonged water crisis.

Meanwhile, a leaked draft affidavit compiled by tender fraud accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala contains explosive allegations against senior police officials and political figures, including cash bribes, extortion, tender manipulation, and interference in parliamentary proceedings.

Furthermore, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban has authorised the sale of five luxury properties in Sandown, Johannesburg, that Sars says are linked to businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, as the revenue service steps up efforts to recover unpaid tax.

Weather tomorrow: 28 October, 2026

Fine and warm to hot conditions are expected across the country on Wednesday, 28 October, with morning fog and partly cloudy skies in places. Full weather forecast here.

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WATCH: Children as young as 5 drinking drain water as residents risk falling sick in eMalahleni

Women collect drinking water at the Hlalanikahle bulk water augmentation plant in the Emalahleni Local Municipality on 8 September 2026. The project aims to strengthen water supply to communities in the area. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Residents of Ezinambeni township in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, risk contracting waterborne diseases as they are forced to rely on potentially contaminated water amid a prolonged water crisis.

Residents told The Citizen they had been without a reliable water supply for years and were forced to collect water from small pipes beneath the road drainage system.

When The Citizen visited the area, more than 20 people had gathered around a water tanker delivering water to the community.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Children as young as 5 drinking drain water as residents risk falling sick in eMalahleni

ANC fights to protect IEC funds from R40 million debt claim

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on November 1, 2021, during South Africa’s local elections. Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

The cash-strapped ANC is expected to be in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday in its desperate attempt to protect funding that it is due from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), as a company moves to attach that money to pay a R40 million debt.

According to experts, the ANC – the majority partner in the government of national unity (GNU) – risks damaging its credibility as a party amid allegations that it has failed to pay a service provider R40 million for work carried out during the 2019 general election.

The legal action is being brought by businessman Asif Casoojee, founder of Eltel.

CONTINUE READING: ANC fights to protect IEC funds from R40 million debt claim

Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 29 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A leaked draft affidavit compiled by tender fraud accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala contains explosive allegations against senior police officials and political figures, including cash bribes, extortion, tender manipulation, and interference in parliamentary proceedings.

The affidavit was drafted while Matlala was in custody as part of a proposed plea and sentence agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

However, the agreement later collapsed, rendering the document and any admissions contained in it unusable in court.

CONTINUE READING: Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims

Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama’s company blacklisted from state contracts

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama’s business interests have come under renewed scrutiny after his company, Moriel Infrastructure Group, was barred from doing business with the state.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson announced the development on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, saying the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had removed the company from the national register of contractors following concerns about the information submitted to secure higher gradings.

According to Macpherson, the company was among several contractors removed from the register over the past two years after findings that they had misrepresented their experience or financial information in applications to upgrade their registration grades.

CONTINUE READING: Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama’s company blacklisted from state contracts

MaMkhize loses bid to block sale of R35m Sandown compound as court backs Sars

Businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. Photo: Instagram, @kwa_mammkhize

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban has authorised the sale of five luxury properties in Sandown, Johannesburg, that Sars says are linked to businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, as the revenue service steps up efforts to recover unpaid tax.

On 26 October 2026, Judge Jacqueline Henriques granted an urgent application allowing court-appointed curator bonis Willem Jacobus Venter to sell the properties. The proceeds must be held in an interest-bearing trust account. Sars then has one month to bring a further action asking the court to declare that the properties, or their proceeds, can be used to settle the debts of Mkhize and the Zikhulise Group.

The sale does not hand Sars the money. That question will be settled in the follow-up litigation.

CONTINUE READING: MaMkhize loses bid to block sale of R35m Sandown compound as court backs Sars

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: EFF denies UJ protest links | Distraught family loyal to ANC | Eugene de Kock at Khampepe commission