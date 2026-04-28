In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail | Stranger pocketing granny’s grant | Overcrowding in Gauteng schools

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 28 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and the city’s chief financial officer Kagiso Lerutla have been granted R30 000 bail each.

Meanwhile, a Pretoria grandmother says she has been left destitute after her old-age grant was fraudulently diverted to another person.

Furthermore, overcrowding in Gauteng’s public schools has reached a breaking point.

Weather tomorrow: 29 April 2026

Frost is expected along the Lesotho border on Wednesday, 29 April, with thunderstorms forecast over parts of the North West, Free State and Northern Cape, and damaging waves in KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail of R30 000 each

Suspended EMPD deputy head Julius Mkhwanazi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla have been granted R30 000 bail each in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Following two postponements, one over the Freedom Day long weekend, the magistrate ruled that the pair had satisfied the court that they would not interfere with investigations or attempt to evade trial.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief and the Ekurhuleni City manager were arrested last weekend in separate operations.

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla face charges of fraud, obstructing the ends of justice and corruption through being givers and receivers of gratification.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail of R30 000 each

Stranger is pocketing my old age grant, claims granny

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A Pretoria grandmother says she has been left destitute after her old-age grant was fraudulently diverted to another person.

Despite approaching South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) repeatedly, Nomsa Sibanyoni claims officials have failed to resolve the case, leaving her family struggling while a stranger allegedly pockets her pension.

The 65-year-old granny, who lives with her two unemployed daughters and three grandchildren, said she was struggling to make ends meet. She accused Sassa of not being serious about resolving her case.

Gauteng Sassa spokesperson Lungelo Mkamba confirmed that the matter had been brought to their attention, but couldn’t say when Sibanyoni would receive her grant.

CONTINUE READING: Stranger is pocketing my old age grant, claims granny

Gauteng overcrowding crisis: Nearly half of public schools are operating beyond capacity

Picture: Supplied

Overcrowding in Gauteng’s public schools has reached a breaking point, with 1 021 of the province’s 2 111 schools operating far above capacity, and the numbers continue to rise.

The province now has 2 835 168 pupils enrolled in its public schools, more than double the 1 408 237 recorded in 1995. That figure grows by roughly 50 000 pupils every year, placing enormous pressure on infrastructure that was never built to absorb this volume.

The current average pupil-teacher ratio in Gauteng is thought to be at 70:1, far more than the recommended 40:1.

Primary schools collectively still show a net surplus of 54 723 pupil spaces across the province, but secondary schools tell a far more alarming story, with a net shortfall of 88 088 spaces.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng overcrowding crisis: Nearly half of public schools are operating beyond capacity

City of Joburg told to ‘stop taking loans’ and collect the money it’s owed

Johannesburg City Council meeting at the Connie Bapela House. Picture: Supplied

Two opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg have expressed concern about the metro’s reliance on loans to fund service delivery projects.

According to the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the city has borrowed R5 billion from financial institutions in the past 12 months to fund infrastructure-related projects.

But the party’s Chris Rohlssen told The Citizen on Tuesday that these loans are unnecessary and unsustainable. He said the city should instead strengthen its revenue collection efforts.

CONTINUE READING: City of Joburg told to ‘stop taking loans’ and collect the money it’s owed

Police probe motive for triple murder at fast-food outlet in Joburg CBD

Three people were killed at a fast-food outlet in the Johannesburg Central Business District. Picture: X/Abramjee.

Police in Gauteng say the motive for a triple murder at a fast-food outlet in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) has not been established and will form part of their investigation.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at the restaurant on Monday, 27 April. Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said the three male victims were aged between 30 and 45.

“No arrests at this stage, and the motive is unknown,” Kweza said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Police probe motive for triple murder at fast-food outlet in Joburg CBD

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Man found with drugs at OR Tambo airport | Ramaphosa on illegal immigrants | Two police officers arrested