In case you missed it: Mathale on PKTT disbandment | Makate’s R13m Please Call Me legal bill | What now after PEPFAR?

In the news today, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said he learned about the disbandment of the political killings task team on social media.

Meanwhile, Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate faces another hurdle in the form of a legal bill of nearly R13 million for one day’s arguments in the Constitutional Court.

Furthermore, the department of health remains tight-lipped on what will happen to HIV/ Aids healthcare when PEPFAR funding ends early next year.

Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media

Much like the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Advocate Elaine Harrison, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said he learned about the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) on social media.

Mathale appeared before the ad hoc committee on Tuesday to discuss KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations and testified about the events leading up to Mchunu’s disbandment directive on 31 December 2025.

“He [Mchunu] did raise the matter that it must be de-established, and we had discussions around that. Yes, we did talk about strengthening murder and robbery, because that’s our biggest problem,” he said.

However, the resolutions at those meetings with the deputy ministers were that the minister would consult further with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. These consultations never took place, as previously confirmed by Mkhwanazi, Masemola and Mchunu.

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill

As the Please Call Me inventor, Nkosana Makate, continues to pursue a battle for compensation, he faces another hurdle: a legal bill of nearly R13 million for one day’s arguments in the Constitutional Court.

Makate, a former trainee accountant at Vodacom, was dealt a blow in August after the apex ruled in favour of Vodacom, with costs and sending the legal battle with the Please Call Me inventor back to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The judgment related to Vodacom’s application for leave to appeal against a February 2024 SCA ruling.

Makate said that while he accepted the apex court ruling overturning his victory in the SCA, he disagreed with the costs order and intends to fight it, according to IOL.

What will happen to HIV/ Aids healthcare when PEPFAR funding ends early next year?

The Department of Health remains tight-lipped about what will happen to South Africa’s HIV/Aids healthcare when funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Bridge Plan ends next year.

In a presentation to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, the department detailed how it would spend the $115 million (about R2.1 billion) recently received through PEPFAR’s Bridge Plan, aimed at sustaining HIV prevention and treatment.

Departmental officials were more ambiguous over what could follow, only saying “a new plan will be shared” when the funding ends in March 2026.

Ethiopian event organisers deny kidnapping and beating up ‘John Vuli Gate’ hit makers

Krinfund, the organisers of the Adey Music Fest in Ethiopia have denied that South African duo Mapara A Jazz were kidnapped and assaulted this past weekend.

“We are aware of the false information circulating on social media claiming that South African artists Mapara A Jazz, who performed at Adey Fest, were kidnapped and beaten during their stay in Addis Ababa,” reads a statement.

Over the past weekend, the South African duo that’s popularly known for their hit song John Vuli Gate, claimed through social media posts that they were kidnapped and called for help.

Lesufi motion of no confidence: DA replies to EFF ultimatum

The DA in Gauteng has appealed to the EFF’s morality in its proposed motion of no confidence against Panyaza Lesufi.

Last week, the DA invited the EFF to vote with it in the upcoming motion against Lesufi.

However, in a letter to the DA on Monday, the EFF said it would not engage with the party unless it agreed to several demands. This includes retracting statements made by DA leaders about the EFF.

“The EFF believes that political engagement must be grounded in mutual respect and good faith. For as long as your public pronouncements about the EFF remain in effect, the EFF has no business engaging with your organisation in whatever way, shape, or form,” the letter read.

