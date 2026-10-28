In case you missed it: Carrim granted bail | Father’s pension fund blocked over maintenance case | ANC must ‘adapt or die’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 28 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, North West businessman Suliman Carrim has been granted R100 000 bail.

Meanwhile, the Bloemfontein High Court has interdicted the Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying out a father’s pension benefits pending maintenance court proceedings.

Furthermore, the ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, says her party must adapt or risk dying.

Weather tomorrow: 29 October 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of a heatwave with persistently high temperatures in parts of the Eastern Cape and extremely high veld fire conditions in Northern and Western Cape.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be fine and warm to hot but party cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places in the east.. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Suliman Carrim granted R100k bail, but will remain in custody

Businessman Suliman Carrim appears at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 19 October 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has secured his release from custody after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted him bail of R100 000, finding that the risks identified in the case could be managed through strict conditions.

Magistrate Marc Curlewis delivered the ruling on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, concluding that the state had not established sufficient grounds to justify keeping Carrim behind bars while pending trial.

The decision followed a last-minute attempt by the prosecution to reopen its opposition to bail, citing concerns about a separate criminal case and properties allegedly linked to Carrim’s wife.

CONTINUE READING: Suliman Carrim granted R100k bail, but will remain in custody

Court blocks GEPF from paying out man’s pension benefits pending child maintenance case

Picture: iStock

The Bloemfontein High Court has interdicted the Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying out a father’s pension benefits pending maintenance court proceedings.

In January 2020, the mother instituted divorce proceedings against the father and also brought an application for maintenance.

In June 2020, the court ordered the father to pay child maintenance of R1500 per month per child for their two children. The court also ordered the father to buy clothing for the children twice a year for R1 000 per child.

At the time, the father was permanently employed by the National Prosecuting Authority as a prosecutor. According to court documents, the father did not comply with the order.

CONTINUE READING: Court blocks GEPF from paying out man’s pension benefits pending child maintenance case

‘If we don’t adapt, we’ll die’: Maropene Ramokgopa says ANC should start behaving like a political party

The ANC’s Maropene Ramokgopa during the National Executive Committee meeting at Birchwood Hotel on 25 January 2026 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, says her party should start behaving like a political party contesting elections rather than a liberation party.

She was speaking in the City of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday as the party commemorated the 109th anniversary of one of its longest-serving presidents, Oliver Reginald Tambo.

“Of course, exile also taught the movement that survival requires adaptation. We must adapt; if we do not adapt, we will die,” said Ramokgopa.

CONTINUE READING: ‘If we don’t adapt, we’ll die’: Maropene Ramokgopa says ANC should start behaving like a political party

Shebeshxt’s lawyer accuses Polokwane court of unfair hearing during bail application

Lehlohonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke in court. Picture: YouTube/ SABC

Lekompo musician Lehlohonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke’s lawyer accused the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court of treating his client unfairly on Wednesday.

It occurred during Chauke’s cross-examination in his second bail application on new facts.

Advocate Mutheiwana Sikhwari claimed the court and the state were not giving Chauke, also known as Shebe Maburna, a fair hearing.

CONTINUE READING: Shebeshxt’s lawyer accuses Polokwane court of unfair hearing during bail application

Uncle Waffles joins Megan Thee Stallion for Hottieween 2026 in Las Vegas

Uncle Waffles is set to bring Amapiano to Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween “Thee Circus” party in Las Vegas. Photo: Instagram, @unclewaffles_

Uncle Waffles is taking Amapiano to the circus.

The South African DJ and producer is the special guest at Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween party this Friday, 30 October 2026, at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

This year’s theme is “Thee Circus”, and Megan is billing herself as the ringleader.

CONTINUE READING: Uncle Waffles joins Megan Thee Stallion for Hottieween 2026 in Las Vegas

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Children drink drain water in eMalahleni | Matlala names Cele, cops | MaMkhize loses R35m bid