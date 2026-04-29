In case you missed it: Bellarmine Mugabe sentenced | ANCYL slams Jacob Zuma | Doctor Khumalo to be awarded honorary doctorate

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 29 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Bellarmine Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, have been sentenced in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League has slammed Jacob Zuma for allegedly attempting to exploit the legacy of ANC freedom fighter and icon, Solomon Mahlangu.

Furthermore, Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it will award former footballer Doctor Khumalo with an honorary doctorate on Thursday, 30 April.

Weather tomorrow: 30 April 2026

Parts of the Free State, North West and Northern Cape have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Thursday, 30 April, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing orange level 6 and yellow level 4 warnings. Full weather forecast here.

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Bellarmine Mugabe receives lenient sentence, Tobias Matonhodze to serve jail time

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze at Alexandra Magistrates Court. Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Bellarmine Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, have been given varying sentences in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Mugabe previously pleaded guilty to contraventions of the Firearm Act and Immigration Act, while Matonhodze pleaded guilty to attempted murder, among other charges.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff noted both men were first-time offenders, and their decision to plead guilty was a mitigating factor.

Boshoff on Wednesday sentenced Mugabe to a R600 000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, while Matonhodze was sentenced to an effective three years’ imprisonment.

CONTINUE READING: Bellarmine Mugabe receives lenient sentence, Tobias Matonhodze to serve jail time

‘Our heroes aren’t available for political recycling’: ANCYL slams Zuma for honouring Solomon Mahlangu

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji. Picture: Twitter/@Collen_Malatji3

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has slammed the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) founder Jacob Zuma for allegedly attempting to exploit the legacy of ANC freedom fighter and icon, Solomon Mahlangu.

This comes after Zuma’s party held a memorial event in Mahlangu’s honour in Pretoria on Monday. Mahlangu was an operative of the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe. He was trained in exile but was later hanged by the apartheid government on 6 April 1979.

At the gathering, Zuma told his supporters that his party has the right to commemorate Mahlangu’s life even if he is recognised as an ANC anti-apartheid activist.

But ANCYL president Collen Malatji told The Citizen on Tuesday that Zuma is trying to claim ANC heritage for his party.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Our heroes aren’t available for political recycling’: ANCYL slams Zuma for honouring Solomon Mahlangu

Doctor Khumalo during the special screening of 16V Doctor Khumalo Untold at Langhams Estate on October 02, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will award football icon Doctor Khumalo an honorary doctorate on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

The institution’s decision celebrates Khumalo’s remarkable contribution not only to football but also to national pride, leadership, and social impact.

Known for his brilliance on the field, Khumalo remains one of South Africa’s most revered sporting figures. In addition, his legacy transcends generations.

CONTINUE READING: TUT to award honorary doctorate to SA football icon Doctor Khumalo

Mogotsi moves to block Chaskalson from leading his testimony at Madlanga commission

Oupa Brown Mogotsi during his Madlanga Commission appearance in November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

Controversial North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi has lodged a complaint against Madlanga commission evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC in a bid to block him from leading his testimony when he reappears before the commission.

In a letter to the commission, Mogotsi’s lawyers accused Chaskalson of attempting to portray their client as dishonest and of adopting an aggressive approach focused on evidence that was not disclosed in advance.

Mogotsi was scheduled to resume his testimony before the commission on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, instead of testifying, Mogotsi lodged a complaint against Chaskalson.

CONTINUE READING: Mogotsi moves to block Chaskalson from leading his testimony at Madlanga commission

Here’s how many officials have been implicated by SIU in Rooiwal water tender irregularities

The Rooiwal water treatment plant in June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has provided a progress report on its investigations into municipal waste and corruption.

Senior SIU officials were before the standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday where they shared the outcomes of concluded investigations, as well as the progress on ongoing investigations.

The largest of the ongoing investigations began with a 2023 proclamation and relates to the 2019 tender awarded to refurbish the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works in the Tshwane municipality.

The SIU is investigating R147.8 million in irregular expenditure related to the Rooiwal plant and has so far issued 13 disciplinary referrals to the Tshwane municipality.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how many officials have been implicated by SIU in Rooiwal water tender irregularities

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail | Stranger pocketing granny’s grant | Overcrowding in Gauteng schools