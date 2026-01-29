In case you missed it: Officials flagged in Madlanga commission report | Repo rate unchanged | Fifa World Cup trophy heads to SA

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 29 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and ordered a task team to investigate those flagged in the report.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged.

Furthermore, the Fifa World Cup trophy will be coming to South Africa on Friday.

Weather tomorrow: 30 January 2026

While most parts of the country can expect thunderstorms on Friday, 30 January, the South African Weather Service has forecast a dry, fine and warm to hot day for the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are expected to continue in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

These are officials flagged in Madlanga commission report; Ramaphosa orders task team

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against several current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, as well as senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps).

The interim report, submitted on 17 December 2025, stems from the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, established in July last year following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, assisted by Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC.

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged, warns of geopolitical risk

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Gallo Images

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank decided at its meeting this week to keep the repo rate unchanged and warned about geopolitical risk to the local economy.

Four members of the committee voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%, while two favoured a 25 basis points cut.

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in Pretoria after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). He pointed out what most of us already know; 2025 was a watershed year for the South African economy.

Fifa World Cup trophy coming to SA ahead of tournament

The World Cup trophy. Pic: EPA

The Fifa World Cup trophy will be coming to South Africa as excitement builds ahead of the global football tournament.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States (US), Mexico, and Canada, with most matches taking place in the US.

South Africans are also elated that Bafana Bafana will be returning to the tournament for the first time since 2010 after their 3-0 win over Rwanda in their final group match at the Mbombela Stadium in October last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 30 January, receive the original Fifa World Cup trophy during the Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Here’s how many foreign nationals are enrolled in SA schools according to the DBE

Picture: iStock

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has attempted to set the record straight on claims about foreign nationals in South African schools.

Parents have protested the exclusion of South African children from classrooms due to limited space, with the DBE stating that any claims of bias were “patently false”.

“The DBE wishes to correct misinformation and to firmly dispel claims that foreign learners are overrunning South African schools.

“Conversely, 98.2% of learners enrolled in public schools are South African citizens. The claim that foreign learners are placing undue pressure on the education system is therefore statistically incorrect, misleading and irresponsible,” the department stated on Thursday.

