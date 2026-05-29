In case you missed it: 2nd blast hits Woolworths | IFP councillor shot dead | ANC ‘incompetence’ a smokescreen

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 29 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes hours after an explosion at a Woolworths store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, another blast was experienced at one of the retailer’s stores in Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile, the IFP has expressed shock after one of their councillors in the Rand West Municipality was shot dead during a community meeting on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, there is a story of a man tasked with guarding a room where food was stored. He had one job: to protect what is inside. But each morning, when the people gathered, they found there was a little less food inside than there had been the night before.

Weather tomorrow: 30 May, 2026

Isolated showers have been forecast over parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with rain expected in places in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 30 May. Full weather forecast here.

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Woolworths rocked by another explosion after blast in Pretoria store

Blast damage at Woolworths Menlyn. Picture: SAPS/X

Hours after an explosion at a Woolworths store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, another blast was experienced at one of the retailer’s stores in Bloemfontein.

This means that explosives rocked two Woolworths branches – Pretoria’s Menlyn Park and Bloemfontein’s Preller Square – in separate overnight incidents this week, with the company heightening security nationwide as the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) investigates.

In the early hours of Friday, explosive devices detonated inside the Preller Square branch in Bloemfontein, Free State. This happened 24 hours after the first incident at the Menlyn Park store in Pretoria on Thursday.

CONTINUE READING: Woolworths rocked by another explosion after blast in Pretoria store

Lesufi’s ‘illegal’ wardens cost Gauteng R459m

Crime prevention wardens taking part in a parade at Tsakane Stadium, in Ekurhuleni, in June 2023. Picture: Michel Bega

The Gauteng provincial government has spent almost half a billion rand on training the controversial crime-prevention wardens, also known as Amapanyaza.

The programme has been officially discontinued after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told parliament that it is illegal.

Since then, some of the wardens have been retrained as peace wardens.

CONTINUE READING: Lesufi’s ‘illegal’ wardens cost Gauteng R459m

Call for calm after IFP councillor shot dead during community meeting

IFP members display the party flag. Picture: IFP

The IFP has expressed shock after one of their councillors in the Rand West Municipality was shot dead during a community meeting on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said police are on the hunt for those who are behind the murder of councillor Mbuso Mthimkhulu.

“Reports, whilst still sketchy at this stage, indicate that an unknown assailant opened fire on Mthimkhulu, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene.

CONTINUE READING: Call for calm after IFP councillor shot dead during community meeting

What evidence leaders in parliament’s ad hoc committee found on Mogotsi, Matlala and Mchunu

Businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate Court, 28 May 2026, for bail application. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The evidence leaders of the ad hoc committee established to investigate allegations made by South African Police Service (Saps) KwaZulu-Natal commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, have questioned the credibility of the evidence provided by Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Oupa Brown Mogotsi.

The committee met on Thursday evening to receive a presentation of the draft report from the evidence leaders, and Advocate Norman Arendse read it out.

The report made findings regarding the alleged relationship between suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu, Mogotsi and Matlala.

CONTINUE READING: What evidence leaders in parliament’s ad hoc committee found on Mogotsi, Matlala and Mchunu

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: ANC ‘incompetence’ is just a smoke screen

The ANC has strategically used its power to create a dependency based on scarcity. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images.

There is a story of a man tasked with guarding a room where food was stored. He had one job: to protect what is inside. But each morning, when the people gathered, they found there was a little less food inside than there had been the night before.

They discovered that the man often got a little hungry, so he would unlock the door and invite a friend or two to join him for a late-night feast. He told himself that the people would probably not notice a little food missing.

When he was caught, he cried, admitting that he was terrible at his job but would do better. The people were disappointed but believed he could change. They tried to teach him to be more vigilant, not to go near the food, and to watch out for thieves. They confiscated his key and even set another watchman with him, but the man always found a way to have a late-night feast – and hardly ever alone.

CONTINUE READING: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: ANC ‘incompetence’ is just a smoke screen

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Spaza shop caught selling govt food parcels | R1bn drug bust | Why Petersen’s not in the World Cup squad