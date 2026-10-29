In case you missed it: Cachalia wants Mkhwanazi moved up | Sars raids Tshwane CFO Mnisi | Durban chosen for Olympic bid

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 29 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has initiated the process to appoint a national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has confirmed to The Citizen that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) executed a search warrant to raid the home of City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi.

Furthermore, Durban has been announced as South Africa’s preferred host city for potential Olympic Games bids for the 2036 and 2040 editions of the prestigious multi-sport showpiece.

Weather tomorrow: 30 October, 2026

Fine and warm to hot conditions have been forecast for most parts of South Africa, while a heatwave that the Eastern Cape is currently battling is expected to continue until Sunday. Full weather forecast here.

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Acting police minister wants Mkhwanazi appointed to new position

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on 18 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has initiated the process to appoint a national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

In accordance with section 17CA(1)-(3) of the Act, the appointment of the national head of the Hawks is made by the police minister, with the concurrence of Cabinet. The Act also requires reporting the appointment to Parliament.

Cachalia has submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking Cabinet’s concurrence for the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the national head of the Hawks. The memorandum will be presented at the earliest opportunity during a Cabinet sitting.

CONTINUE READING: Acting police minister wants Mkhwanazi appointed to new position

Ramaphosa not worried about ANC election collapse predictions

Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa) during the ANC campaign trail in Daveyton on October 20, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says his party will do well in the upcoming local government elections despite predictions otherwise.

He was speaking in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday during a campaign.

“Polls are polls, and we note polls, and we continue with our work. We are campaigning for a victory. We note polls, we read them, and we put them aside and just focus on the work that we are doing,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa not worried about ANC election collapse predictions

Sars unit at Tshwane House with search warrant for CFO Gareth Mnisi

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The City of Tshwane has confirmed to The Citizen that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) executed a search warrant to raid the home of City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi.

The raid was allegedly conducted on Thursday morning.

City of Tshwane Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi told The Citizen that they have received a notice.

CONTINUE READING: Sars unit at Tshwane House with search warrant for CFO Gareth Mnisi

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe pockets R28m for nearly eight months on the job

Patrice Motsepe’s real-time net worth was $3.4 billion (about R56.5 billion), according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe earned more than R28 million in total remuneration in the 2026 financial year as executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (Arm), a role he left on 15 February 2026 to become the company’s non-executive chairman. The lowest-paid employee at the mining giant received R129 329 for the full financial year.

Arm is a diversified mining group with interests in iron ore, manganese, chrome, platinum group metals, nickel and coal. Motsepe founded it in 2004.

According to the mine’s 2026 integrated annual report, Arm’s headline earnings rose 19% to R3.2 billion, mainly due to higher US dollar PGM basket prices, despite a challenging operational environment and volatile commodity prices.

CONTINUE READING: Billionaire Patrice Motsepe pockets R28m for nearly eight months on the job

Durban unveiled as host city for South Africa’s Olympic bids

Sascoc CEO Nozipho Jafta. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Durban has been announced as South Africa’s preferred host city for potential Olympic Games bids for the 2036 and 2040 editions of the prestigious multi-sport showpiece.

Attempting to become the first African country to host the Games, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed on Thursday that the Moses Mabhida Stadium – built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup – would be the main venue, should the country be shortlisted to bid for either edition of the quadrennial spectacle.

However, while more than 60% of sports would be held in Durban, multiple codes could be contested in other cities, including Cape Town and Johannesburg, which had also put themselves forward to be considered as host cities for the possible bids.

CONTINUE READING: Durban unveiled as host city for South Africa’s Olympic bids

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Carrim granted bail | Father’s pension fund blocked over maintenance case | ANC must ‘adapt or die’