In case you missed it: DA race: Steenhuisen out? | Water outages plague Midrand | Rugby World Cup 2027

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 3 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes, DA leader John Steenhuisen will reportedly be exiting the leadership race as the party prepares for its federal congress in April.

Meanwhile, angry Midrand residents woke again to dry taps on Tuesday, leading them to take to the streets.

Furthermore, current champions, South Africa, will open their 2027 Rugby World Cup campaign in Australia with a match against Italy at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday 3 October, with kick-off at 5.45am (SA time).

Weather tomorrow: 4 February, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours and a heat wave in parts of the Eastern Cape, with thundershowers and warm to hot weather expected across SA. Full weather forecast here.

Is John Steenhuisen about to exit DA leadership race?

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen speaks, 11 August 2025, during the announcement of an urgent reform plan on BBBEE, Employment Equity, and Expropriation Act, at Nkululeko House in Bruma Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

DA leader John Steenhuisen will reportedly be exiting the leadership race as the party prepares for its federal congress in April.

It is claimed that Steenhuisen will make a formal announcement on Wednesday, but he cautioned against hearsay, arguing that “until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation”.

“The leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, will address members of the media concerning matters of national importance and public interest,” his spokesperson Charity McCord simply said on Tuesday.

28-year-old JDA CEO facing money laundering charges has to answer to ANCYL

JDA CEO Themba Mathibe with ANCYL leaders. Picture: Supplied

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji says the controversial CEO of the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) should explain himself to the party following his arrest last week.

Themba Mathibe (28) was arrested for keeping more than R1 million in his Sandton home. He was released on R50 000 bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He is facing money laundering charges.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malatji confirmed that Mathibe remains a member of the ANCYL but will have to answer to the organisation’s leaders.

‘We might need about a week to recover’: Water outages plague Midrand

Picture: iStock

Angry Midrand residents woke again to dry taps on Tuesday, leading them to take to the streets.

They have been forced to purchase bottled water or collect buckets of water from water tankers. They have now threatened to withhold municipal payments unless improvements are made.

Officials visited the Midrand Reservoirs on Tuesday morning, with Johannesburg Water reporting that four of the five affected reservoirs (Erand, Diepsloot, Rabie, and President Park) in the area have been opened in a controlled manner to support system recovery.

Thabo Bester files another legal challenge against the state

FILE: Thabo Bester appears at Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

Convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester has filed another legal challenge in the Pretoria High Court, this time against his transfer to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed Bester’s transfer on Friday last week, saying, “offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system.”

The department said Bester would continue to receive “appropriate care” and retain full access to legal representation, family communication and court processes.

Rugby World Cup 2027: All the fixtures, venues and kick-off times confirmed

he Springboks’ fixtures for the 2027 Rugby World Cup have been announced. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Current champions, South Africa, will open their 2027 Rugby World Cup campaign in Australia with a match against Italy at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday 3 October, with kick-off at 5.45am (SA time).

This was announced on Tuesday when World Rugby released the fixture schedule for the tournament.

Hosts Australia will face Hong Kong in the opening game on Friday 1 October in Perth, with kick-off at 12.45pm.

