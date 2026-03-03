In case you missed it: SA safety amid World War 3? | Nigerian pastor buys Cape Town site | SA’s menstrual standoff

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 3 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes in 2023, as Middle East tensions escalate and a widely circulated list names South Africa among the world’s safest countries in the event of World War III, experts are urging caution and context.

Meanwhile, the Good Hope Centre, one of Cape Town’s most recognised architectural landmarks, was reportedly snapped up for R135 million at a City of Cape Town auction.

Furthermore, anxiety, anger, hopelessness are among the emotions women have expressed after a University of the Free State study showed that some sanitary products sold in South Africa contain hormone-disrupting chemicals, including those marketed as free from harmful chemicals.

Weather tomorrow: 4 March, 2026

Thundershowers are expected across the country on Wednesday, 4 March, with extremely high fire conditions forecast for parts of the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Would South Africa really be safe if World War 3 broke out?

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) take part in a capability demonstration, 19 April 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

As Middle East tensions escalate and a widely circulated list names South Africa among the world’s safest countries in the event of World War III, experts are urging caution and context.

Online reports dating back to 2024 have been making the rounds online, naming a handful of countries as potential safe havens should a third world war erupt.

The list includes Fiji, Tuvalu, New Zealand, Indonesia, Iceland, Argentina, Chile, Switzerland, Bhutan, Antarctica, South Africa, and Greenland.

CONTINUE READING: Would South Africa really be safe if World War 3 broke out?

Middle East at war: Why South African waters will see more ships than usual

Picture: iStock

As uncertainty grows in the Middle East conflict, major shipping companies have taken precautionary measures by rerouting vessels away from danger zones and suspending trade in some areas.

“Due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East region following the escalating military conflict, we have decided to pause future Trans Suez sailings through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for the time being,” said Maersk in a statement.

Maersk is a global shipping and logistics company that transports goods such as food, electronics, clothing and machinery to countries all over the world via sea, land and air.

CONTINUE READING: Middle East at war: Why South African waters will see more ships than usual

Did a Nigerian pastor buy Cape Town heritage site?

The Good Hope Centre. Picture: City of Cape Town

The Good Hope Centre, one of Cape Town’s most recognised architectural landmarks, was reportedly snapped up for R135 million at a City of Cape Town auction.

A Nigerian pastor has made headlines after claiming his church purchased the Good Hope Centre, a protected heritage site in Cape Town, at a municipal auction held on Friday.

The City of Cape Town on Monday said no bids had been formally accepted yet.

CONTINUE READING: Did a Nigerian pastor buy Cape Town heritage site?

Owner urged to come forward after Ormonde building collapse

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services and police conduct search and rescue operations, 3 March 2026, at a building in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, where a section of the building collapsed, ultimately killing 9 construction workers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

All 12 people who were inside the Johannesburg building that collapsed on Monday have now been accounted for, as public works and infrastructure minister Dean McPherson calls for the owner to come forward.

The City of Johannesburg has transferred control of the site at Amethyst Business Park in Ormonde to the South African Police Service (Saps). The police will conduct an investigation. Once the police have completed their operation, Saps will hand the site over to the Department of Labour.

The tragic building collapse resulted in the loss of nine lives. Three people who sustained injuries during the collapse are currently receiving medical care in the hospital.

CONTINUE READING: Owner urged to come forward after Ormonde building collapse

The menstrual standoff in South Africa: What do we do now?

Mid adult woman buying sanitary pads in a supermarket. Picture: iStock

Anxiety, anger, hopelessness are among the emotions women have expressed after a University of the Free State study showed that some sanitary products sold in South Africa contain hormone-disrupting chemicals, including those marketed as free from harmful chemicals.

It found that every single pad and pantyliner contained at least two of three endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDC) substances.

Although detected in low concentrations, researchers warn that long-term exposure raises serious health concerns and warrants urgent attention.

CONTINUE READING: The menstrual standoff in South Africa: What do we do now?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Fuel prices rise again | Six dead in Joburg building collapse | South Africans caught in Middle East crisis