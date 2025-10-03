In case you missed it: SA’s R6bn online sex boom | Mthethwa’s Paris hotel mystery | Uproar over naked park rituals

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 3 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the internet has opened up opportunities to tens of thousands of South Africans to parade their bodies for money.

Meanwhile, the brother-in-law of the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, says French authorities are still conducting a post-mortem, with repatriation expected to begin next week.

Furthermore, religious and cultural groups conducting rituals in Johannesburg’s nature reserves are raising concerns about safety and the environment among residents.

Weather tomorrow: 2 October 2025

Expect possible snow on isolated mountain peaks in the Eastern Cape, and damaging winds that could disrupt ports and harbours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Inside SA’s R6bn online sex work boom

South Africa’s online sex work boom creates a multibillion-rand shadow economy. Picture: iStock

The internet has opened up opportunities to tens of thousands of South Africans to parade their bodies for money.

This has created a massive, hidden economy which generates upwards of R3 billion a year… the bulk of it tax-free because it is not declared to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

And the sleazy side of life is offering an employment lifeline to many, where the jobless rate continues to soar.

CONTINUE READING: Inside SA’s R6bn online sex work boom

Why did Nathi Mthethwa initially book the Paris hotel for two days?

Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: Gallo Images

The brother-in-law of the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, says French authorities are still conducting a post-mortem, with repatriation expected to begin next week.

The 58-year-old Mthethwa was found dead on the morning of Tuesday, 30 September, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

French authorities are investigating the circumstances and say no possibilities, including foul play, are being ruled out.

CONTINUE READING: Why did Nathi Mthethwa initially book the Paris hotel for two days?

Naked people and rituals spark uproar at Johannesburg park [VIDEO]

Picture: Supplied

Religious and cultural groups conducting rituals in Johannesburg’s nature reserves are raising concerns about safety and the environment among residents.

The activities include nudity, fire-making, the slaughtering of animals, and overnight ceremonies that have been ongoing for more than two decades.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) has acknowledged receiving complaints about unauthorised activities, including fire hazards, littering, nudity, noise, and the slaughtering of animals.

CONTINUE READING: Naked people and rituals spark uproar at Johannesburg park [VIDEO]

Is Brown Mogosi an ANC member? Party clarifies

ANC flag outside Luthuli House on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC has confirmed that controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi was a member of their party.

The party confirmed on Friday that although Mogotsi was a member, his membership had expired.

“Our membership records confirm that Mr Mogotsi’s ANC membership has expired. We now can confirm that Mr Mogotsi is therefore not an [active] ANC member,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

CONTINUE READING: Is Brown Mogosi an ANC member? Party clarifies

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mandla Mandela’s ‘abduction’ | Mbalula on ANC tsotis | Big Brother Mzansi returns