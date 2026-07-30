In case you missed it: Johnson calls Commission ‘s**t show’ | Idac trio suspended | GDE’s plan for Oprah’s Academy

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 30 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as a secretly recorded phone conversation between Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy and her former boss, Andrea Johnson, became a focal point at the Madlanga commission.

Meanwhile, Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) chief investigator Dylan Perumal, and senior investigators Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun have been suspended.

Furthermore, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has welcomed the next chapter of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) following the announcement that the prestigious school will transition to a national scholarship programme, while its campus will be transferred to the department after the 2027 academic year.

Weather tomorrow: 31 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of strong winds and rough seas in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 31 July, while fine, cool and cold conditions are expected across SA. Full weather forecast here.

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WATCH: Recording reveals Andrea Johnson calling Madlanga commission a ‘s**t show’

Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 30 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A secretly recorded phone conversation between Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy and her former boss, Andrea Johnson, became a focal point at the Madlanga commission.

The audio, played on Thursday, 30 July 2026, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, formed part of Ramsamy’s testimony.

The call, which took place on 22 July 2026 during Johnson’s own testimony, centred on Idac’s investigation into Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo related to the appointment of former BMW employee Dineo Mokwele to a brigadier post.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Recording reveals Andrea Johnson calling Madlanga commission a ‘s**t show’

Julius Malema explains why he supported Andrea Johnson

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

EFF leader Julius Malema has explained why he described the disgraced, former head of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Andrea Johnson to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema compared Johnson to Madikizela-Mandela when she appeared at parliament’s Ad Hoc committee investigating the claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Sitting here, for me, this is quality leadership coming from a black woman. You answer questions properly, give us information well articulated. There will be more challenges, they come inherently with being a female leader.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Malema explains why he supported Andrea Johnson

Idac’s Perumal, Padayachee and Bellochun suspended

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: X/@DOJCD_ZA

Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) chief investigator Dylan Perumal, and senior investigators Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun have been suspended.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced their suspension during a media briefing on Thursday, 30 July.

This comes after former Idac head Andrea Johnson’s intense six-day testimony before the Madlanga commission, in which she addressed allegations that Idac – a unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – unlawfully operates outside of its mandate. Johnson’s appearance focused on Idac’s pursuit of a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials in the division.

CONTINUE READING: Idac’s Perumal, Padayachee and Bellochun suspended

Driver’s licence renewal extended – Here’s how long it will be valid for in the future

Picture: File / Pretoria Rekord

Motorists with certain driver’s licences will have soon have longer intervals in between mandatory renewals.

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Thursday that Cabinet had approved a new renewal cycle for motorcycle and light motor vehicle licences.

However, Ntshavheni stated that while the renewal extension had been approved, relevant legislation still needed to be updated.

CONTINUE READING: Driver’s licence renewal extended – Here’s how long it will be valid for in the future

This is what the Gauteng Department of Education plans to do with Oprah’s academy

Gauteng Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Lebogang Maile with Oprah Winfrey at OWLAG. Picture: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has welcomed the next chapter of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) following the announcement that the prestigious school will transition to a national scholarship programme, while its campus will be transferred to the department after the 2027 academic year.

Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Lebogang Maile said the move marked the evolution of one of South Africa’s most significant educational partnerships, while ensuring the academy’s legacy continues to benefit future generations.

The academy, which opened in 2007, has educated more than 1 000 academically gifted girls from disadvantaged communities over nearly two decades.

CONTINUE READING: This is what the Gauteng Department of Education plans to do with Oprah’s academy

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mogotsi bail appeal denied | Masemola’s arrest ‘calculated’ | Committee to appeal Phala Phala ruling