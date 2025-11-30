In case you missed it: Fifth Russian military recruiter arrested | AfriForum on Cwecwe case | Five fatalities in N10 crash

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 30 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that the police have arrested another person suspected of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

Meanwhile, the public outrage has long died down but AfriForum is continuing the pursuit of justice for those whose lives were turned upside by rape allegations at a school in the Eastern Cape.

Furthermore, Five people died on Saturday in a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the N10.

Weather tomorrow: 1 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple weather warnings for tomorrow, 1 December, with severe thunderstorms predicted across several provinces and extreme fire danger conditions in parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Full weather forecast here.

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with the illegal recruitment of South Africans in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police have arrested another person suspected of contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

On Sunday, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said this arrest is part of investigations into how 17 South Africans were recruited to fight for Russia in its conflict with its neighbour, Ukraine.

Mogale said the suspect will appear at the Kempton Park magistrates’ court on Monday.

AfriForum pursues private prosecution against MEC over Cwecwe ‘rape’ incident

Protestors in Johannesburg during the ‘Justice for Cwecwe’ uproar in April. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

The public outrage has long died down but AfriForum is continuing the pursuit of justice for those whose lives were turned upside by rape allegations at a school in the Eastern Cape.

“Justice for Cwecwe” was the call in March after news broke that a seven-year-old had allegedly been raped at Bergview College in Matatiele in October 2024.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had in November 2024 declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence, but the public outcry was unrelenting.

Five fatalities in N10 multi-vehicle crash between Cookhouse and Gqeberha

N10 Crash. Image: Arrive alive

Five people died on Saturday in a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the N10.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed the crash and emergency services are reportedly still working at the remote scene.

According to Arrive Alive, the collision involved two trucks and a bakkie and occurred earlier today on a remote stretch of the N10 between Cookhouse and Gqeberha.

Over 9 400 road fatalities recorded this year despite deaths dropping by 700

Image: Transport Department

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed that while South Africa has reduced its road death toll by 700 people this year, more than 9 400 fatalities have still been recorded.

Creecy confirmed this during a launch of the 2025/26 festive season road safety campaign in Kroonstad, Free State, on Saturday.

She said human error accounts for the majority of accidents, prompting the campaign’s theme “It Starts with Me” to emphasise individual responsibility.

Ramaphosa invites those ‘spreading misinformation’ to contribute to National Dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended an olive branch to the United States and those at home who may be concerned about the treatment of minority groups.

Ramaphosa on Sunday addressed the nation on matters relating to the G20, where he thanked all South Africans for their participation.

While praising the efforts that contributed to the hosting of the summit last weekend, the president relayed a list of positive messages he had received from dignitaries.

