In case you missed it: Home Affairs passport scheme bust | Idac’s future debated | Whatsapp’s new parental controls

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 30 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Hawks in Gauteng arrested a woman in connection with a home affairs passport corruption scheme.

Meanwhile, parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi remains divided over the future of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Furthermore, WhatsApp announced new parental controls for teens.

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R500 to swap your photo with a foreigner: Woman nabbed in home affairs passport corruption scheme

South African passports. Picture: iStock

A 46‑year‑old woman is expected to appear in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following her arrest in Gauteng.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the arrest stems from a long‑running investigation into fraudulent passport applications involving corrupt Home Affairs officials and vulnerable South African citizens.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a preliminary investigation confirmed that officials from DHA and vulnerable South Africans were recruited, then paired with foreign nationals.

“They photo‑swopped and left personal details to legitimise the document. The DHA officials were paid between R10 000 and R15 000 per application, South Africans were paid R500, while foreign nationals were charged between R50 000 and R100 000.”

CONTINUE READING: R500 to swap your photo with a foreigner: Woman nabbed in home affairs passport corruption scheme

‘The problem is not the institution’: Ad hoc committee divided on whether Idac should be shut down

Ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria on 27 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Political parties represented on parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi remain divided over the future of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated its position that the anti-corruption body should be disbanded and replaced by an independent institution outside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The issue surfaced on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, as the committee continued deliberations on its draft report into Mkhwanazi’s allegations of political interference, corruption and criminality within law enforcement structures.

CONTINUE READING: ‘The problem is not the institution’: Ad hoc committee divided on whether Idac should be shut down

WhatsApp announces new parental controls for teens as online risks surge

WhatsApp has announced new parental controls for teens. Picture: iStock

WhatsApp has announced new parental controls for teens, giving families flexible tools to shape how young people use the platform while keeping private messages protected.

The launch marks the first time parents can actively set privacy boundaries and receive alerts about their teen’s activity – without intruding on conversations.

The new controls arrive alongside a Microsoft report in February 2026, showing that 77% of South African teens sought support after experiencing online risks, with reported behaviour increasing for the second consecutive year.

For the first time, parents can help decide privacy settings for their teen, such as who can see their profile photo or add them to groups. If a teen wants to relax those settings, they’ll need parental approval via a PIN.

CONTINUE READING: WhatsApp announces new parental controls for teens as online risks surge

US Ambassador Bozell slams SA: Visa sanctions, farm attack fears and investment risks

President Cyril Ramaphosa and United States Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III. Picture: GCIS.

The United States has delivered one of its bluntest rebukes yet to Pretoria, with Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell II warning that Washington has “run out of patience” after South Africa failed to respond to key demands to repair strained relations.

In a hard‑hitting opinion piece titled The Cost of Doing Nothing, Bozell said the new visa restriction policy announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 15 September was a direct consequence of Pretoria’s refusal to engage on issues ranging from farm attacks to foreign investment.

Bozell’s comments come as a démarche was issued against him for the second time in recent months

CONTINUE READING: US Ambassador Bozell slams SA: Visa sanctions, farm attack fears and investment risks

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni grilled over ‘interference’ with Putco after Ramaphosa ‘confrontation’ [VIDEO]

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni appears before Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 21 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni faced questions at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, over his warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa that local operators would fight for themselves if they were not given a stake in bus service Putco’s routes in Mpumalanga.

Sibanyoni continued his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where he was questioned about his dealings with Putco and allegations of interference with the bus company’s operations.

The businessman, who stands accused of running an extortion racket, was also pressed to explain remarks he made during a meeting with traditional leaders in January 2024, when he addressed Ramaphosa and Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

CONTINUE READING: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni grilled over ‘interference’ with Putco after Ramaphosa ‘confrontation’ [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: CR: Women shouldn’t live in fear | Court allows Malema firearm appeal | Only one MAFS couple stays married