In case you missed it: Teens under 14 give birth in 2024 | Ponzi scam nets millions | Boks vs Japan

Meanwhile, one of South Africa’s largest Ponzi and advance fee scams has seen victims lose millions.

Weather tomorrow: 1 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the first day of November will usher in partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with thundershowers expected in most provinces.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape and Free State face high fire conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Teens younger than 14 years among mothers who gave birth in 2024

Picture: Letaba Herald

Although the latest figures from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) show a decline in teenage pregnancy, the issue remains a persistent concern for South Africa.

The country registered a total of 96 248 births to mothers aged 19 years and younger in 2024. Of these, 2 103 were of mothers between 10 and 14 years at the time of giving birth.

Provincially, the highest number of births in this age group was in KwaZulu-Natal (438), followed by the Eastern Cape (349).

‘You’ve had nothing to say about that’: Fadiel Adams and Mkhwanazi clash intensifies

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Tensions continue to escalate between National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with the two now locked in a public dispute.

Earlier this week, Adams filed perjury charges against Mkhwanazi at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

The move follows Mkhwanazi’s decision to retract allegations he had previously made before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption, criminality, and political interference in law enforcement.

Ponzi scheme nets millions for conmen

Alleged kingpin Walterman Beling, also known as Gert Moolman and Gert de Kock, allegedly gambled away millions of rands skimmed from people. Picture: iStock

One of South Africa’s largest Ponzi and advance fee scams has seen victims lose millions.

An ongoing investigation discovered that a group of con men reinvented themselves, opened shops to launder cash and shuffled bank accounts around to move cash.

All this because they managed to persuade people that their money, savings in effect, was about to unlock life-changing returns. All they had to do was invest. It’s classic Ponzi.

‘I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry’: Xolani Khumalo speaks about his plans for Ekurhuleni

Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture: X/Twitter

Sizokthola TV star Xolani Khumalo says he will focus his energy on exposing corrupt politicians if he becomes mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni.

He was recently announced as ActionSA’s mayoral candidate for the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

“I am going to expose the dirt, people are going to get fired, some are even going to get arrested. If they know they are involved in wrong things, then they are in trouble,” he said.

Boks v Japan: Five things to look out for at Wembley on Saturday

Tighthead prop Zachary Porthen will make his debut on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The Springboks kick off their five-match European tour with a Test against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (6.10pm). Siya Kolisi will captain a side consisting of several Japan-based players, while prop Zachary Porthen will debut, as the youngest prop, at 21, to do so.

Here then are five things to look out for in the match.

The Boks have adopted both conservative and expansive approaches over the season, so it will be interesting to see what they produce on the hybrid Wembley pitch, which is conducive to fast, running rugby.

