In case you missed it: Six trucks set alight in Mpumalanga | Home Affairs asylum changes | Tshwane mayor warns informal traders

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 31 October 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, six trucks have been set alight in Mpumalanga, while Home Affairs has gazetted proposed changes affecting asylum seekers.

Furthermore, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has warned traditional leaders not to sell livestock allocated through a government programme. A truck driver has also been awarded R25 000 after being subjected to a racial slur at work.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.



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Here are your top stories of the day: 31 October 2026

Six trucks set alight in Mpumalanga as search for two drivers continues

Picture: Arrive Alive

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has confirmed the torching of six trucks in just two days in the Gert Sibande District.

In the first incident, five trucks were torched on the N3 Road near Grootvlei in the Gert Sibande District on Thursday evening.

It is alleged that a truck driver travelling towards Villiers encountered a tanker standing in the roadway. As he approached, four armed suspects allegedly emerged from the side of the tanker and ordered him to stop.

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Home Affairs gazettes new changes affecting asylum seekers

FILE | Asylum seekers queue outside the Customs House building on 31 May 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

The Department of Home Affairs has gazetted proposed changes affecting how asylum seekers enter South Africa.

The proposals come as the department seeks to introduce a more manageable system for processing asylum seeker applications after its earlier attempt this month failed.

In July, the Constitutional Court ruled that refugees and asylum seekers must be given the opportunity to access processing centres, regardless of whether they entered South Africa illegally. The case between the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and the Minister of Home Affairs concerned the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Refugees Act relating to the asylum application process.

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‘Don’t sell the livestock’: Ramathuba warns traditional leaders

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba (centre) gave livestock to 13 traditional leaders, but warned them not sell the cattle. Picture: Supplied

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has warned 13 senior traditional leaders who received breeding livestock from government not to sell the animals, saying the programme is a development investment that comes with public accountability.

Ramathuba was speaking on Tuesday during the distribution of breeding livestock to senior traditional leaders at Mara Research Station, under Makhado Local Municipality in Vhembe District.

The distribution forms part of the Traditional Leadership Livestock Improvement Programme, which aims to transform communal livestock farming from subsistence to a commercially viable sector.

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Truck driver awarded R25 000 over k-word slur

Truck driver Picture: iStock

A truck driver who was called the k-word by a co-worker has been awarded R25 000 in damages by the Equality Court in George, Western Cape, in a judgment that also ordered a formal apology and anti-racism training for the perpetrator.

The judgment, delivered on 25 June 2026, followed an incident in which the applicant was subjected to repeated use of the k-word by his co-worker at their workplace on 29 November 2024.

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Tshwane mayor warns informal traders not to pay for Marabastad stalls

A stall being inspected. Photo: Supplied

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has warned informal traders against paying anyone for space at the new Marabastad stalls, saying only the city can allocate them.

Moya cautioned traders on Saturday that no one outside the municipality could sell them trading space at the newly built stalls in Marabastad.

“I want to clarify that these stalls are not for sale,” Moya said.

According to the mayor, the city alone would decide who received a stall. “The City is in charge of allocating trading space,” she stated.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Johnson and Khan granted bail | More charges against Carrim | Nomvalo breaks silence on MK party sacking