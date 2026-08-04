In case you missed it: Charlotte Maxeke insider’s warning | School rugby match brawl | Alcohol’s no one’s bestie

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 4 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, an insider has claimed that Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is at risk of a broader medical collapse.

Meanwhile, EG Jansen high school has claimed that racial slurs were behind the Saturday rugby match brawl caught on camera.

Furthermore, experts have warned of the danger of making alcohol your best friend.

Weather tomorrow: 5 August 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds and waves between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape, and extremely high fire danger is expected in the eastern Northern Cape, while Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo brace for fine, cool and frosty morning conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Eventually, something’s going to break and there’ll be no health care’: Charlotte Maxeke insider’s warning

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: iStock

A person close to operations at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has warned that if the issues plaguing the facility are not resolved, the hospital risks a broader medical collapse.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, disputed the department’s version of events regarding recent shortages of dialysis consumables and said patient care had been directly compromised.

The claims follow an earlier report in which Gauteng department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona said dialysis services at the hospital had continued without interruption despite supply challenges.

Last week, Mabona said the hospital experienced low levels of sodium bicarbonate solution roughly three weeks earlier due to delays in the procurement process, but that contingency measures kept the service running.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Eventually, something’s going to break and there’ll be no health care’: Charlotte Maxeke insider’s warning

Schools rugby brawl: EG Jansen allege racist remarks led to fight, Menlopark respond

A still image from the video of the incident at a schools rugby match between Menlopark and EG Jansen last Saturday.

EG Jansen high school allege racial slurs directed at their first XV rugby players by old boys from Menlopark led to the brawl between players from their school and parents and old boys of Menlopark during a match in Pretoria on Saturday.

The match was halted just after halftime with Menlopark leading 36-5.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, players from EG Jansen’s first XV are seen punching and fighting with what appear to be spectators, many of whom are adults.

It is understood no Menlopark first XV players were involved in the brawl.

CONTINUE READING: Schools rugby brawl: EG Jansen allege racist remarks led to fight, Menlopark respond

The danger when alcohol becomes your best friend

Besties, or enemy? Picture iStock

Alcohol dependence is not the stigmatised image of someone slumped over a bar counter drowning their sorrows, nor is it the rock star smashing everything in sight in a drunken rage.

Behind the stereotypes is a far more complex addiction that can be triggered by trauma, grief, mental illness, major life changes and years of using alcohol to cope with emotional pain.

Many of the people now seeking treatment do not fit the picture, either. They are professionals with successful careers, parents raising families and South Africans who have always believed they had a healthy relationship with alcohol. Yet not.

CONTINUE READING: The danger when alcohol becomes your best friend

At least 45% of officers at this police station have expired firearm competency certificates

Picture: File / The Citizen

Almost half of the officers at a Tembisa police station are working with expired firearms competency certificates.

The South African Police Service and provincial government revealed the operational shortcomings of Tembisa’s Rabosotho police station following written questions submitted by the opposition benches.

The Saps report was dated 9 July and raised questions about the capacity of a station that recorded 780 contact crimes between January and March this year.

The response, compiled by Saps and relayed by the provincial government, stated that of the 281 operational members at the station, 130 members’ firearm competency certificates had expired.

CONTINUE READING: At least 45% of officers at this police station have expired firearm competency certificates

‘This coalition is now falling apart’: ActionSA shields Nasiphi Moya from ANC attacks

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya at the 2026 state of the capital address at the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus on 16 April 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

ActionSA has come to the defence of the mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, after the ANC accused her of being “anti-black” and “anti-poor”.

In a recent media statement, ANC Greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila slammed Moya and her administration, describing it as “incompetent” with misplaced priorities.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont believes that the attacks against Moya are related to the Pretoria High Court’s decision to reinstate Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler. According to reports, there have been several disagreements between ActionSA and the ANC; one of those includes Mettler’s suspension.

CONTINUE READING: ‘This coalition is now falling apart’: ActionSA shields Nasiphi Moya from ANC attacks

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Judge cautions Matlala defence | WC rent hits R12k average | Petrol down, diesel up