In case you missed it: No bail for Mogotsi | 22 settlements face flood risk | 12.5% US tariff threat

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 4 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has been denied bail and will remain in custody until his trial commences, following allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to exercise caution and find alternative routes, as ongoing severe weather has led to numerous road closures and restricted routes across the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

Furthermore, the Trump administration has proposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from South Africa as part of a broader trade action targeting economies over concerns about forced labour supply chains.

Weather tomorrow: 5 June, 2026

Snow is expected to disrupt traffic in the high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, 5 June, as cold and icy weather sweeps through South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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Brown Mogotsi denied bail, legal team to appeal ruling

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 28 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has been denied bail and will remain in custody until his trial commences, following allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

The case stems from a shooting incident in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 3 November 2025, when Mogotsi’s Chevrolet was struck by multiple bullets.

However, authorities have alleged that the self-proclaimed undercover agent may have staged the shooting.

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi denied bail, legal team to appeal ruling

Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA

Protesters march in Joburg over undocumented and illegal migrants. The Constitutional Court recently interpreted everyone in the constitution to include foreign nationals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

As foreign nationals continue to leave South Africa in large numbers, Namibia has urged its citizens to “remain vigilant and seek consular assistance if needed” amid unrest.

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

One of the organisations at the forefront, March and March, has set a hard deadline of 30 June for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

CONTINUE READING: Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA

Geospatial expert warns 22 informal settlements could be cut off if Garden Route rivers overflow

Picture: Garden Route Municipality

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and find alternative routes, as ongoing severe weather has led to numerous road closures and restricted routes across the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

This is amid flood warnings and storm preparations in South Africa as a cold front swept across the country midweek, and schools in flood-prone areas were unexpectedly closed during exam week.

On Thursday, the Garden Route District Municipality reported that the Garden Route River/Dam had overflowed for the first time this year following 24 hours of persistent rainfall.

CONTINUE READING: Geospatial expert warns 22 informal settlements could be cut off if Garden Route rivers overflow

OPINION: Mexico trip would only reopen wounds for Bafana’s rejected six

Brandon Peterson during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana Send-Off at Standard Bank Headquarters before missing out on a plane ticket to Mexico. Photo: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

There is no questioning the good intentions behind wanting to send the six players omitted from Bafana Bafana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad to Mexico. It is a thoughtful gesture, but good intentions do not always make good decisions when the emotional stakes are this taxing.

If these players were travelling as standby options in case of injuries, then the discussion would be different. However, asking them to make the trip simply to watch from the sidelines feels unnecessary and, if anything, insensitive.

Professional footballers dream of representing their country on the biggest stage. Missing out on a World Cup squad is not a minor disappointment, it is a crushing blow.

CONTINUE READING: OPINION: Mexico trip would only reopen wounds for Bafana’s rejected six

US targets South Africa with proposed 12.5% tariff over forced-labour import controls

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Gallo Images

The Trump administration has proposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from South Africa as part of a broader trade action targeting economies over concerns about forced labour supply chains.

The move follows a US trade representative finding that 60 countries have not done enough to prevent goods made with forced labour from entering their markets.

“The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labour is unacceptable. This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field,” said ambassador Jamieson Greer.

CONTINUE READING: US targets South Africa with proposed 12.5% tariff over forced-labour import controls

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: ICJ genocide case deadlines | ‘Africans and Coloureds’ on WC school waiting lists | Malawi repatriation