In case you missed it: RIP Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota | NHI’s legal battles | Ramaphosa’s message to Trump

In the news today, Congress of the People founder Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota has passed away.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the South Africa’s National Health Insurance system is currently battling more than 10 court cases that may take years to resolve.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is available to play a contributory role in the Middle East conflict if needed.

Weather tomorrow: 5 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level 5 warning for the Northern Cape and Free State as severe storms bring flooding, hail and strong winds. Yellow-level warnings were also issued for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in the North West, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Dean Vivier

Congress of the People (Cope) founder Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota has passed away.

The former defence minister died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a Johannesburg hospital. He had been battling ill health over the past year. He was 77 years old.

“The Lekota family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes. The party will issue regular media statements to inform the nation about developments,” said Cope in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Motsoaledi on NHI: ‘We could be in court for 15 to 20 years’

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

South Africa’s National Health Insurance (NHI) system is currently fighting for survival on multiple legal fronts, with more than 10 court cases lodged against the legislation.

“At the moment, we can count fourteen,” Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the Portfolio Committee on Health on Wednesday.

The most recent challenge, he noted, had come from AfriForum, with the department still awaiting formal delivery of papers at the time of the briefing.

The minister explained that the sheer volume of litigation had created a pattern the department found deeply concerning.

Middle East war: Ramaphosa’s message to Trump

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump exchange words during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is available to play a contributory role in the Middle East conflict if needed.

“South Africa is always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever,” Ramaphosa said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday.

This is as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reporting to have “complete control” of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, while Israel launched new strikes on Iranian and Lebanese targets.

Ramaphosa added that SA is always ready to fulfil its obligations as a country willing to help address global problems such as conflict, climate change, poverty and inequality.

No peace for your bond: Will Middle East conflict force Reserve Bank to halt interest rate cuts?

Picture: iStock

The longer the Middle East conflict continues, the greater the impact on global economies, including South Africa.

The closure of the world’s most important oil shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, has increased Brent crude oil prices, raising concerns about inflation. This is not great news for the country’s upcoming interest rate announcement.

Following the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75% in January, analysts forecast at least two cuts this year. However, this outlook is not likely at the moment.

‘I don’t want to love a ghost’ – Nadia Nakai on life after AKA and that kiss with Toss

Picture: Instagram

South African rapper Nadia Nakai has once again found herself trending after opening up about love, loss, and finally allowing herself to move forward following the death of her late boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Speaking on rapper L-Tido’s podcast, Nadia shared her personal journey.

“I eventually do want a life partner,” she said, adding that she needs people to get used to the possibility of her dating someone else. This was based on speculation that she’s dating fellow artist Toss, after featuring as a vixen on his latest music video.

“I’ve mourned, I’ve healed, I’ve been respectful,” said Nadia.

