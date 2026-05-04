In case you missed it: Rare virus kills 3 cruisers | Madlanga commission reaches 100 days | Petrol, diesel prices rises

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 4 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes three people have died, and one is being treated in intensive care after the outbreak of a rare zoonotic virus on a cruise liner.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry marked its 100th day of hearings on Monday, 4 May 2026, under challenging circumstances that included technical disruptions and a decision to hear key testimony behind closed doors.

Furthermore, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced an adjustment to fuel prices, effective from Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Weather tomorrow: 5 May, 2026

Severe weather conditions are expected across South Africa on Tuesday, 5 May, including disruptive snowfall in the Western and Northern Cape, damaging hail in KwaZulu-Natal, and severe thunderstorms in the rest of the provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Three people have died, and one is being treated in intensive care after the outbreak of a rare zoonotic virus on a cruise liner.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed on Sunday evening that a total of six cases of Hantavirus had been reported from a cruise liner in the Atlantic Ocean.

A Johannesburg hospital is reportedly treating one patient, with another patient dying in South Africa while being transferred to Europe.

CONTINUE READING: Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg

SA flying on wing and a prayer

The Johannesburg Labour Court has dismissed a joint urgent application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the SA Cabin Crew Association to halt job cuts at SAA, ruling the airline had not contemplated dismissals. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jacques Stander)

South Africa has been ranked among the safest aviation jurisdictions in the world, but questions remain about a string of aviation events over the past five years.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority said this week the country had achieved a preliminary score of 95.12% after an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit, placing South Africa eighth globally and first in Africa.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said in a statement that this reflected the strength of the systems the country has in place, while South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) director Poppy Khoza said it was further supported by more than four decades of aviation without a fatal commercial airline accident.

CONTINUE READING: SA flying on wing and a prayer

Madlanga commission hits 100-day mark amid disruptions and secret testimony

Sesi Baloyi (L), Mbuyiseli Madlanga (C) and Sandile Khumalo (R) at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 30 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry marked its 100th day of hearings on Monday, 4 May 2026, under challenging circumstances that included technical disruptions and a decision to hear key testimony behind closed doors.

At the centre of the day’s proceedings was Witness G, believed to be a Crime Intelligence officer responsible for handling informants and contact agents.

The witness appeared before the commission held at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged political interference and criminal infiltration within South Africa’s justice system.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission hits 100-day mark amid disruptions and secret testimony

No electricity in these Gauteng areas this week

Picture: iStock

Though Eskom is expected to maintain grid stability this winter, load reduction in Gauteng will continue this week.

Parts of Gauteng are expected to have no electricity for up to four hours, while others may experience five-hour disruptions as Eskom implements its rotational load reduction schedule.

The utility recently announced that South Africa has had no load shedding for more than 340 days.

CONTINUE READING: No electricity in these Gauteng areas this week

Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday

Picture: Gallo Images

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced an adjustment to fuel prices, effective from Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at international prices, including import costs such as shipping.

According to the department, the average Brent crude oil price increased from 93.67 US dollars (USD) to 101 USD during the period under review.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Kubheka’s return| Komati River Crocodile operation | Adams PKTT home raid