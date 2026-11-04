In case you missed it: Ballots stolen | Tumisho Masha in hot water | Makhadzi allowed to leave Botswana

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 4 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has opened a case of theft after election material was stolen from a voting station.

Meanwhile, sometimes election fever just grabs you, and in your excitement to share how much you care about the party you are voting for, you could end up breaking the law.

Furthermore, a Botswana court has given Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, permission to leave Botswana and return to South Africa. This is after both parties in the related contractual dispute reached an agreement on Wednesday, 4 November.

Weather tomorrow: 5 November, 2026

Fine to hot conditions are expected across much of South Africa on Thursday, 5 November, but several provinces face severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and excessive lightning. Full weather forecast here.

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IEC confirms ballot papers stolen in one ward of major metro

Election signage at a voting station near Centurion. Picture: Lukholo Mazibuko / The Citizen

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has opened a case of theft after election material was stolen from a voting station.

IEC deputy chief Masego Sheburi stated during the IEC’s afternoon election day briefing on Wednesday, 4 November, that measures were in place to ensure the integrity of results in the relevant areas.

Sheburi said the theft of ballot papers and an area-specific stamp was reported on Wednesday morning in eThekwini’s Ward 2, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

CONTINUE READING: IEC confirms ballot papers stolen in one ward of major metro

Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting

Former president Thabo Mbeki casts his vote at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg on 4 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Former president Thabo Mbeki has warned that South Africa could see more hung municipalities after the 2026 local government elections, citing growing political fragmentation and uncertainty about the country’s future direction.

Mbeki made the remarks after casting his vote at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, when he was asked to reflect on what had gone wrong in the country.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by citizens, the former president highlighted that the issues were too extensive to unpack during his brief engagement with the media.

CONTINUE READING: Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting

Popular actor Tumisho Masha in hot water for sharing his vote

Tumisho Masha. Picture: Instagram/@tumishomasha

Sometimes election fever just grabs you, and in your excitement to share how much you care about the party you are voting for, you could end up breaking the law. No? Not you?

Well, it happened to former Isidingo actor Tumisho Masha. The Saints and Sinners star joined millions of South Africans in casting their ballots in the local government elections on Wednesday.

But clearly, he didn’t read the big sign in the voting booth explaining that you shouldn’t take pictures of your ballot.

CONTINUE READING: Popular actor Tumisho Masha in hot water for sharing his vote

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the Orange Grove Primary in Johannesburg on 4 November 2026. Picture: X / @MbalulaFikile

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party will announce its final mayoral candidates once the results of the 2026 local government elections have been declared and analysed by the party.

Mbalula also made it clear that any potential coalition negotiations will be handled exclusively by the party’s national leadership, with regional structures barred from engaging other political parties on the matter.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, 4 November, after casting his vote at Orange Grove Primary School in Johannesburg.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula: ANC to announce mayoral candidates after election results as coalition talks remain on hold

Makhadzi allowed to leave Botswana and return to South Africa after court agreement

Makhadzi (Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona) has been cleared to return to South Africa. Photo: Instagram @makhadzisa

A Botswana court has given Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, permission to leave Botswana and return to South Africa. This is after both parties in the related contractual dispute reached an agreement on Wednesday, 4 November.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed the development on X.

“Update: The matter was in court today. Makhadzi has been given permission to leave Botswana and return home to [South Africa]. The contractual dispute has been resolved with both parties reaching an agreement,” he wrote.

CONTINUE READING: Makhadzi allowed to leave Botswana and return to South Africa after court agreement

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Voter arrested over ballot pic | Petrol goes down by one cent | Makhadzi stranded in Botswana