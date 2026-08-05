In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi, 4 others arrested | R31m World Cup spending | Shebeshxt denied bail

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 5 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Meanwhile, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has left parliamentarians dissatisfied with a surface-level presentation on his department’s much-publicised trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Furthermore, the Polokwane High Court ruled that missing time with his newborn child was a hardship shared by all awaiting-trial inmates, not a special circumstance justifying Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke’s release on bail.

Weather tomorrow: 6 August, 2026

South Africa can expect mostly fine and cool weather on Thursday, 6 August, with very cold, wet, and windy conditions forecast for later in the week due to a passing cold front. Full weather forecast here.

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Suspended EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi and 4 others arrested for murder of Emmanuel Mbense

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 24 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

On Wednesday, Ipid arrested five suspects implicated in Mbense’s April 2022 murder and dumping.

The directorate confirmed that the suspects are from EMPD and the South African Police Service (Saps), while one is a private citizen. Numerous media publications reported that one of the nabbed suspects is Mkhwanazi.

CONTINUE READING: Suspended EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi and 4 others arrested for murder of Emmanuel Mbense

Expropriation Act: ‘Compensation isn’t just ka-ching’ – Lawyers advised against dictionary definitions of constitution

A view of the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town. Picture: iStock

The State Attorney has told legal representatives challenging aspects of the Expropriation Act not to use the dictionary to interpret aspects of the constitution.

On Wednesday, AfriForum, along with the DA and the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), returned to the Western Cape High Court on the third day of arguments against sections of the Expropriation Act.

The Association for Rural Advancement, the Rule of Law Project, and the Society for the Protection of Our Constitution were admitted as Amicus Curiae [friend of the court].

CONTINUE READING: Expropriation Act: ‘Compensation isn’t just ka-ching’ – Lawyers advised against dictionary definitions of constitution

R31m World Cup spending row: McKenzie accused of dribbling committee

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has left parliamentarians dissatisfied with a surface-level presentation on his department’s much-publicised trip to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

McKenzie appeared before the sports, art and culture portfolio committee on Tuesday, where he was expected to answer questions on alleged wasteful expenditure linked to over R30 million spent on the department’s North American party.

Department officials presented information previously provided to parliament, with McKenzie and officials saying a detailed expenditure report was yet to be finalised.

CONTINUE READING: R31m World Cup spending row: McKenzie accused of dribbling committee

REVEALED: Springboks jersey for Greatest Rivalry Test series

The new-look Bok jersey. Picture: Supplied

The Springboks will wear a specially-made jersey for the upcoming Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks.

The teams meet in four Tests from later this month, two of which are in Joburg, one in Cape Town and one in Baltimore USA.

Nike, the manufacturers, and SA Rugby said Wednesday in a press release the Springboks’ jersey is “like no other”.

CONTINUE READING: REVEALED: Springboks jersey for Greatest Rivalry Test series

Shebeshxt’s separation from newborn ‘not exceptional’, says court as it delivers bail blow

Picture: Cecilia Mogashoa

The Polokwane High Court ruled that missing time with his newborn child was a hardship shared by all awaiting-trial inmates, not a special circumstance justifying Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke’s release on bail.

The court on Wednesday dismissed Shebeshxt’s bail appeal.

Chauke, whose real name is Lehlogonolo “Shebe Maburna” Chauke, faces charges including attempted murder, culpable homicide, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property.

CONTINUE READING: Shebeshxt’s separation from newborn ‘not exceptional’, says court as it delivers bail blow

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Charlotte Maxeke insider’s warning | School rugby match brawl | Alcohol’s no one’s bestie