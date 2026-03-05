In case you missed it: Ex-MP Smith jailed seven years | South Africans stranded in Middle East | RIP Soli Philander

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 5 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes former ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment following a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)is sounding the alarm for its citizens in the Middle East, urging those travelling for non-essential reasons to leave the region immediately as fighting intensifies.

Furthermore, South Africa is in mourning following the death of legendary actor and comedian Soli Philander, who passed away at the age of 65. Reports say he was reportedly battling cancer.

Weather tomorrow: 6 March, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in several provinces, with parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State under an orange level 5 warning. Full weather forecast here.

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith sentenced to seven years in jail for corruption

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith. Picture: Twitter/@AdvoBarryRoux

Former ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment following a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Smith appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, where the sentence was handed down.

Judge Mohamed Ismail accepted the plea agreement in accordance with Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Court orders man to continue maintaining his ex-partner… for now

Picture: iStock

The Western Cape High Court has granted a woman’s application for interim maintenance from her ex-partner pending the finalisation of the main application.

The two started a romantic relationship in 1984 and entered into a life partnership in 1991. They lived together and had two children.

In court papers, the woman said the couple conducted themselves as spouses in that they cohabited, raised children jointly and referred to one another as husband and wife. She said the man described her as his “lifelong partner” in his will and as his “wife” in other documents.

Here’s how many South Africans are in the Middle East, as Dirco urges immediate evacuation

Smoke plumes billow following Israeli bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 2, 2026. Picture: IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)is sounding the alarm for its citizens in the Middle East, urging those travelling for non-essential reasons to leave the region immediately as fighting intensifies.

Dirco said it had recorded a sharp rise in South Africans registering their presence in the Middle East, with more than 6 400 citizens having logged onto the Travel Smart system as of 4 March 2026.

Citizens in the region for non-essential travel are being strongly advised to begin making arrangements to exit without delay.

Vaal crash driver accused of killing 14 pupils wants psychological assistance

Ayanda Dludla at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court for the Vaal scholar transport crash. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Scholar transport driver Ayanda “Biggie” Dludla, 22, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing 14 counts of murder linked to the deaths of pupils in the January 2026 accident.

The tragic crash sent shockwaves across the country and left multiple families grieving the loss of their children.

Dludla also faces additional charges of reckless and negligent driving.

Veteran beloved comedian Soli Philander passed away after brave cancer battle

Soli Philander, South African comedian, actor and TV personality.

South Africa is in mourning following the death of legendary actor and comedian Soli Philander, who passed away at the age of 65. Reports say he was reportedly battling cancer.

For decades, Philander was more than just a familiar face on screen. He was a storyteller, a cultural commentator and a sharp wit who understood the heartbeat of ordinary South Africans.

His humour, deeply rooted in the communities of the Cape Flats, turned everyday struggles and triumphs into shared national moments of laughter.

