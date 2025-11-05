In case you missed it: Police locate Mogotsi | Des van Rooyen is new MK party Chief Whip | Ramaphosa ‘agreed with PKTT disbandment’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 5 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, police have located controversial North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi after an alleged assassination attempt

Meanwhile, former finance minister Des Van Rooyen has taken over as MK party’s new Chief Whip with immediate effect.

Furthermore, head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo says he was told that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in agreement with the political killings task team disbandment.

Weather tomorrow: 6 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail, lightning, and heavy rain in North West, Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Damaging winds are expected at the coast. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Police locate Oupa ‘Brown’ Mogotsi after alleged hit – reports

Mogotsi’s car parked at Vosloorus police station, east of Johannesburg, 4 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The police have reportedly located controversial North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi after he was a no-show at the police station to report his alleged assassination attempt on Monday evening.

Following the alleged incident, the South African Police Service (Saps) said it was waiting for Mogotsi to open a case of attempted murder.

He agreed to present himself at Vosloorus police station before 8am on Tuesday morning but never showed up.

According to eNCA and EWN reports, Mogotsi, together with his lawyers, was with the police on Wednesday to provide his statement on the alleged hit.

CONTINUE READING: Police locate Oupa ‘Brown’ Mogotsi after alleged hit – reports

MK party appoints Des Van Rooyen as new chief whip in parliament

Former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen during a media briefing in Pretoria on 13 April 2016. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem

The MK party has announced former finance minister Des Van Rooyen as the party’s new Chief Whip with immediate effect.

The party made the announcement late on Tuesday night.

Van Rooyen is taking over the reins of Chief Whip from Colleen Makhubele, who was appointed in this position in May this year.

She took over the position in May when Mzwanele Manyi was removed as chief whip of the party.

CONTINUE READING: MK party appoints Des Van Rooyen as new chief whip in parliament

‘Ramaphosa was in agreement’: Khumalo on what Mchunu said about PKTT disbandment

Head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The level of specialisation in the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) did not justify any disbandment decision if solving high-profile murders was the priority, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard.

Head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo explained to the commission on Wednesday how the unit was formed and why regular units would be unsuitable for the objective.

Among the last pieces of evidence given on the day, Khumalo stated how President Cyril Ramaphosa was allegedly on board with dissolving the PKTT.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Ramaphosa was in agreement’: Khumalo on what Mchunu said about PKTT disbandment

Whistle-blower reveals how RAF is rotten to core

Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A former executive has revealed how the Road Accident Fund (RAF) was plagued by systemic corruption, fraudulent claims, as well as financial mismanagement, including over R1.2 billion in duplicate payments, preferential payouts to select law firms and even payments to dead claimants.

Sefotle Modiba, who served as RAF’s acting chief investment officer until June this year, painted a picture of an entity ravaged by chaos, corruption and incompetence in an explosive affidavit submitted to the parliament’s standing committee on public accounts.

Among his most damning revelations is that the RAF’s claims verification system had been deliberately disabled since 2016, making it impossible to detect duplicate payments and, as result, R1.2 billion was paid out on claims that had already been settled.

CONTINUE READING: Whistle-blower reveals how RAF is rotten to core

Abdeslam Ouaddou coach of Orlando Pirates has won the Betway Premiership coach of the month award for September and October. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Golden Arrows rising star midfielder, Siyanda Ndlovu have been named the Betway Premiership monthly awards winners for September and October.



Ouaddou bagged the award, his first Betway Premiership gong, after guiding the Buccaneers to three wins from three matches during that period. The victories saw Pirates move up to an improved position on the table.

“Ouaddou’s tactics have been exception both in attack as well as in defense, with all three victories secured without a single concession,” read a statement from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

CONTINUE READING: Pirates’ Ouaddou bags PSL award as club issue Mofokeng update

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Brown Mogotsi survives hit | Operation Dudula faces interdict | No extension for Comrades entries