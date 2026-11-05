In case you missed it: Vote counting ‘complete’ | MK party ‘moving and grooving’ | Maumela’s Ferrari up for auction

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 5 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says most of the counting, if not all of it, is completed.

Meanwhile, MK party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma boasted about the party “shaking, baking, moving and grooving” as early election returns trickled in.

Furthermore, controversial Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari is going up for auction from Friday.

Weather tomorrow: 6 November 2026

Friday will be hot, wet and stormy with heavy downpours in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, as the South African Weather Service has issued yellow level 4 and 2 warnings. Meanwhile, it will be very hot and dry with fire risk in the Free State and North West and humid in the northeast of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Counting complete, but here’s why SA must wait until the weekend for the final results

Signage outside a voting station. Picture: File/The Citizen

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is painstakingly scrutinising every results slip as it verifies the outcome of the 2026 local government election.

As of 7pm, the results portal stated that 50% of votes had been counted, with IEC chair Mosotho Moepya stating in Thursday evening’s briefing that results for 65 of 213 municipalities had been confirmed.

The IEC chair explained the slow pace of releasing the results was simply procedural.

“Most of the counting, if not all of it, is completed. If there is any counting that is taking place, those are issues that the commission is dealing with and are having to give decisions on.”

CONTINUE READING: Counting complete, but here’s why SA must wait until the weekend for the final results

Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’

MK party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma greets supporters outside the Roseland Primary School polling station in Durban on 4 November 2026, during the local government elections. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

MK party Deputy President Duduzane Zuma struck a triumphant note at the national tallying centre today, boasting that the party is “shaking, baking, moving and grooving” as early election returns trickle in.

Speaking from the Results Operations Centre (ROC) as vote tallying began for the 2026 local government elections, Zuma dismissed concerns about internal instability, framing the party’s leadership reshuffle as a deliberate tool to hold officials accountable.

Addressing journalists following allegations raised by former MK party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, who claimed candidate nomination lists were tightly controlled and lacked proper vetting, Zuma brushed off concerns of internal chaos.

CONTINUE READING: Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’

Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari up for auction after bid to stop sale dismissed

Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari is up for auction from Friday after the court dismissed his bid to stop the sale. Picture: Screengrab

Controversial Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari is up for auction from Friday after the Pretoria High Court dismissed his urgent bid to stop the sale.

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) appointed curator, Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk, can sell the Ferrari SF90 Stradale for at least R9.5 million, following a Special Tribunal order.

The proceeds will be held in an interest-bearing trust account until the civil proceedings linked to the Tembisa Hospital investigation end.

CONTINUE READING: Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari up for auction after bid to stop sale dismissed

Former police sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on 13 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former police sergeant Fannie Nkosi has suffered a setback after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) rejected his representations seeking to have the criminal charges against him dropped or reduced.

Nkosi appeared before the Pretoria North Regional Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, where the outcome of his representations was disclosed.

The former police officer had submitted representations to the office of North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi in September, requesting that several charges against him be reconsidered.

CONTINUE READING: Fannie Nkosi fails to have criminal charges dropped as trial date set for 2027

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ballots stolen | Tumisho Masha in hot water | Makhadzi allowed to leave Botswana