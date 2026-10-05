In case you missed it: Setback in VBS and blue lights cases | Maumela fails to stop Ferrari sale | October fuel price hike

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 5 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) faced setbacks in two high-profile corruption matters on Monday, 5 October 2026, with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) shutting down an attempt to challenge the separation of two accused in the VBS Mutual Bank case, while prosecutors provisionally withdrew charges against former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused.

Meanwhile, Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon figure Hangwani Maumela and the trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust have lost a bid to stop the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from selling his Ferrari SF90 Stradale, clearing the way to dispose of the luxury sports car as part of an ongoing corruption probe.

Furthermore, South African motorists are facing another brutal blow at the pumps, with petrol prices set to rocket from Wednesday.

Weather tomorrow: 6 October, 2026

South Africa can expect partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions on Tuesday, 6 October, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central, eastern and southern parts of the country. Full weather forecast here.

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NPA dealt double blow as SCA rejects VBS appeal and Phahlane blue lights case is withdrawn

The entrance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) faced setbacks in two high-profile corruption matters on Monday, 5 October 2026, with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) shutting down an attempt to challenge the separation of two accused in the VBS Mutual Bank case, while prosecutors provisionally withdrew charges against former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his co-accused.

The SCA dismissed the NPA’s application for leave to appeal against a decision allowing former ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and former ANC Youth League Limpopo chairperson Kabelo Matsepe to have their trials separated from those of their co-accused in the VBS trial.

Msiza and Matsepe are among 13 people facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering arising from the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank and the alleged looting of almost R2.3 billion from the institution.

CONTINUE READING: NPA dealt double blow as SCA rejects VBS appeal and Phahlane blue lights case is withdrawn

AKA and Tibz murder trial: Judge bars live broadcast of witness evidence

Five suspects in the AKA-Tibz murder case appear in court. Picture: Supplied

The trial of seven men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane began in the Durban High Court on Monday, with all of the accused pleading not guilty.

Judge Nomfundo Sipunzi ruled that witness testimony may not be broadcast.

The directive, issued in the matter of the State versus Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi and six others, said the court recognised the importance of free expression and open justice.

CONTINUE READING: AKA and Tibz murder trial: Judge bars live broadcast of witness evidence

Hangwani Maumela’s bid to halt Ferrari sale fails

The SIU has been authorised to sell a Ferrari SF90 Stradale linked to businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela for at least R9.5 million, with the proceeds to be preserved in an interest-bearing account. Picture: SIU

Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon figure Hangwani Maumela and the trustees of the MHR Maumela Family Trust have lost a bid to stop the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from selling his Ferrari SF90 Stradale, clearing the way to dispose of the luxury sports car as part of an ongoing corruption probe.

The High Court dismissed the urgent application, finding that a previous Special Tribunal order authorising the sale was not automatically suspended by the appeal proceedings.

The court also found that the applicants had failed to show a clear legal right to halt the sale or prove they would suffer irreparable harm.

CONTINUE READING: Hangwani Maumela’s bid to halt Ferrari sale fails

What the High Court order in the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala case actually says

Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala. Picture: Instagram, X, @blue_mbombo

A public and confusing clash between media personality Blue Mbombo and businessman Thami Ndlala dominated social media at the weekend and landed in the Gauteng High Court.

In a statement released on Friday, 2 October, Mbombo claimed that Ndlala had subjected her to death threats, verbal abuse and emotional torment for several months. She also alleged that he hired people to intimidate her and directed threats at her child.

A well-placed source close to the matter told The Citizen that she opened a case with the South African Police Service and that an interim protection order had been granted against him. This was confirmed through paperwork seen by The Citizen.

CONTINUE READING: What the High Court order in the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala case actually says

Record petrol and diesel prices in October: Here’s what you’ll pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists are facing another brutal blow at the pumps, with petrol prices set to rocket from Wednesday.

The record prices are expected to put households under severe pressure and perhaps prompt motorists with petrol-guzzling cars to reconsider more fuel-efficient or electric vehicles.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that 93-octane petrol will increase by R3.12 cents per litre, and 95-octane petrol by R3.33.

CONTINUE READING: Record petrol and diesel prices in October: Here’s what you’ll pay

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Bheki Cele faces possible prosecution | ANCYL slams AfriForum over Mbalula prosecution | R750m spent on boreholes