In case you missed it: GNU clash over Maduro’s arrest | DJ Warras family still mourning | Half-naked teens rescued

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 6 January 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes just days into the new year, members of the government of national unity (GNU) are already at each other’s throats – this time over South Africa’s response to the political tensions between the United States (US) and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the family of slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock says it is still coming to terms with his death as the suspect linked to his murder remains in custody, with his bail hearing postponed.

Furthermore, the shocking sight of half-naked teenage boys walking through Mulbarton, Johannesburg, led authorities to rescue the teens and arrest a suspected human trafficker.

Weather tomorrow: 7 January 2026

Expect partly cloudy and wet conditions in most parts of the country on Wednesday, 7 January, while severe thunderstorms are likely in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Furthermore, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of hot and uncomfortable conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Diplomacy cannot be built on contradictions’: GNU partners clash over Maduro’s arrest in US-Venezuela feud

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile met with the leaders of the government of national unity (GNU) on Monday, 3 November 2025.

Just days into the new year, members of the government of national unity (GNU) are already at each other’s throats – this time over South Africa’s response to the political tensions between the United States (US) and Venezuela.

DA spokesperson on international relations, Ryan Smith, says South Africa appears to have deviated from its non-aligned posture in instances of international conflict.

Smith criticised the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US law enforcement.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Diplomacy cannot be built on contradictions’: GNU partners clash over Maduro’s arrest in US-Venezuela feud

Does Nsfas have enough money to pay institutions? Scheme clears the air

Nsfas CEO Waseem Carrim at a media briefing at the GCIS offices in Hatfield, Pretoria, on 6 January 2026. Picture: GCIS

Acting National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) CEO Waseem Carrim has confirmed that the scheme has sufficient funds to make upfront payments to institutions, ensuring students can start their studies.

On Tuesday, Carrim and acting Nsfas chairperson Dr Mugwena Maluleke updated the country on the progress the scheme has made regarding funding applications for this year.

Last year, the scheme was in the headlines for the wrong reasons, with students sleeping on the streets due to accommodation issues and failing to make timely payments for some students, risking their registrations.

CONTINUE READING: Does Nsfas have enough money to pay institutions? Scheme clears the air

‘The void is real’: DJ Warras’ family still mourning as murder case postponed

Nicole Stock speaks to the media at Von Wielligh Street in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

The family of slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock says it is still coming to terms with his death as the suspect linked to his murder remains in custody, with his bail hearing postponed.

Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his second appearance.

He faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Stock’s killing following his arrest on 22 December 2025.

CONTINUE READING: ‘The void is real’: DJ Warras’ family still mourning as murder case postponed

Can Discovery Health really ask you to pay back the money? What you need to know about medical aid’s claims error

Discovery Health. Picture: Moneyweb

Discovery Health says it has reprocessed claims on its Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) after a processing error resulted in claims being incorrectly paid out at a higher rate than the plan’s benefits allow.

The claims were initially processed between January and December 2025.

The error relates to the Above Threshold Benefit (ATB) on the Executive, Classic Comprehensive, Classic Smart Comprehensive, Classic Priority, and Essential Priority plans, which affected how certain prescription and over-the-counter medicines were processed in 2025.

CONTINUE READING: Can Discovery Health really ask you to pay back the money? What you need to know about medical aid’s claims error

Police rescue half-naked teenagers from suspected trafficker

Picture: iStock

The shocking sight of half-naked teenage boys walking through Mulbarton, Johannesburg, led authorities to rescue the teens and arrest a suspected human trafficker.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were patrolling Mulbarton when they were alerted to a bizarre situation.

The officers were informed that a group of eight half-naked teenagers was walking on foot on The Broads.

CONTINUE READING: Police rescue half-naked teenagers from suspected trafficker

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Flight delays hit OR Tambo | New licence rules for elderly? | Broos dismisses criticism