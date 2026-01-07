In case you missed it: Ramaphosa not worried about US invading SA | Ad hoc committee chaos | What to know about new NDPP

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 7 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not worried about the US invading South Africa, following its actions against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Meanwhile, a meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi erupted into disorder on Wednesday.

Furthermore, The Citizen has rounded up four things you need to know about the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi.

Weather tomorrow: 8 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, flooding risks and extreme fire danger expected in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and beyond. Full weather forecast here.

WATCH: ‘We are not worried about a US invasion of South Africa’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 31st annual Joe Slovo commemoration held at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto. Picture: Screengrab.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not worried about the United States (US) invading South Africa, after US President Donald Trump’s actions against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

A US assault on Saturday saw commandos swoop in on helicopters, backed by fighter jets and naval forces, and forcibly take Maduro and his wife in a military operation that paved the path for Washington’s plans to control the oil-rich country.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 31st annual Joe Slovo commemoration held at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto on Tuesday, Ramaphosa strongly condemned the US’s actions in Venezuela and said he was not worried about South Africa being invaded.

“We are not worried about an invasion of South Africa, not at all. I think we are far from anything like that, and in the end, the United States is an important country in the world,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Stop being a coward’: Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee meeting descends into chaos

MPs during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 23 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi erupted into disorder on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, as MPs debated whether members of the judiciary should be summoned to testify.

The virtual session was the committee’s first meeting in the new year, following Parliament’s constituency period over the festive season. Evidence leader Norman Arendse provided an update on the planned witness schedule.

The session grew heated when MK party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo expressed concern that most witnesses came from law enforcement, rather than the judiciary.

While MPs agreed that judicial officials would be called if implicated, MK party member David Skosana criticised EFF leader Julius Malema for opposing such calls.

Four things you need to know about new NPA boss Advocate Andy Mothibi

Head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday appointed advocate Andy Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Mothibi is set to begin his role as head of the NPA effective on 1 February 2026, taking over from Shamila Batohi.

The 63-year-old began his career as a public prosecutor in Johannesburg and the Soweto magistrate’s and regional courts, before serving as a magistrate in those courts.

Appointed as Head of the Special Investigating Unit in May 2016, Mothibi led the organisation through a significant transformation.

Driver’s licence card printing machine tender set aside by high court

A South African ID book and driver’s licence. Picture: Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers

South Africa’s long-delayed plan to acquire a new driver’s licence card printing machine has received a major boost after the High Court in Pretoria confirmed a declaratory order setting aside an irregular R898 million tender.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy confirmed that the court on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, ruled that the contract awarded to the South African subsidiary of French multinational technology company Idemia was unlawful and invalid.

The tender, awarded in August 2024, followed a bidding process that began in April and concluded in May 2023.

However, serious concerns were later raised by the Auditor-General, who found that the procurement process did not comply with legislative requirements.

Zuma, Mbeki apply for recusal of justice Khampepe from chairing TRC prosecutions

Justice Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki have filed separate applications for the recusal of retired justice Sisi Khampepe from chairing the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) inquiry into allegations of attempts to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Justice Khampepe to chair a judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

This, after about 23 families sued him for R167 million in damages over extensive delays in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes recommended by the TRC.

Mbeki’s application, supported by four former Cabinet ministers and former deputy cabinet ministers, including Brigitte Mabandla, Charles Nqakula, Thoko Didiza and Ronnie Kasrils, cites alleged conflicts of interest, serious procedural impropriety, misconduct and apprehension of bias.

