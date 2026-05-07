In case you missed it: Kouga Dam area evacuation request | Fadiel Adams remains in custody | R100m Lotto win

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 7 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, residents around the Kouga Dam in the Western Cape have been ordered to evacuate as flooding hits the area.

Meanwhile, National Coloured Congress (NCC) party leader and MP Fadiel Adams will remain in custody until his bail application resumes next week.

Furthermore, one lucky player has bagged over R100 million from last night’s Lotto draw.

Weather tomorrow: 8 May 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of disruptive rain, flooding and damaging waves in the Eastern Cape as well as gale winds and snow over the Western parts of the country from Sunday until Tuesday. Full weather forecast here.

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Western Cape storms: Residents ordered to evacuate as Kouga Dam overflows

Flooding has hit areas around the Kouga Dam. Picture: Kouga Municipality Mayor Hattingh Bornman/ Facebook

Kouga Municipality Executive Mayor Hattingh Bornman on Thursday issued an urgent call for residents in low-lying areas along the Gamtoos River to evacuate immediately, warning that the Kouga Dam has exceeded full capacity and is overflowing at an alarming rate.

“The Kouga Dam is currently at 113% and overflowing extremely fast,” Bornman said.

He added that the evacuation request is being made as a precautionary measure.

The municipality says its teams are already on the ground to assist anyone who needs help during the evacuation.

CONTINUE READING: Western Cape storms: Residents ordered to evacuate as Kouga Dam overflows

Fadiel Adams will have to wait for bail

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. Picture: X / @JustSecuCluster

National Coloured Congress (NCC) party leader and MP Fadiel Adams will remain in custody after making his first appearance on charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court ruled on Thursday that he will remain in custody at a secret location until his bail application resumes next week.

According to police, Adams was arrested over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Adams was apprehended in Cape Town on Tuesday after police called on him to hand himself over.

CONTINUE READING: Fadiel Adams will have to wait for bail

Lotto: Check your tickets! R100 million has been won

Picture: iStock

One lucky player has bagged R100 644 721.10 from last night’s Lotto draw. Ithuba is still waiting for the winner to come forward and claim their millions.

If you placed a bet for Wednesday’s draw, check your tickets.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto Plus2: 05, 23, 24, 52, 55, 57. Bonus Ball: 28.

Lotto: 06, 08, 23, 40, 42, 44. Bonus ball: 10.

Lotto Plus1: 11, 22, 26, 31, 49, 53. Bonus Ball: 20.

CONTINUE READING: Lotto: Check your tickets! R100 million has been won

MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims

MK party supporters outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, 10 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

After a period of tension over the 2024 election results, Jacob Zuma’s MK party and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are attempting to resolve their differences, despite analysts believing the former president’s party has no case anyway.

The MK party challenged the 2024 results in the Electoral Court, asking for it to declare them null and void. It alleged the results were compromised due to vote rigging, which the IEC denied. It later withdrew the case without giving reasons, but then decided to continue the matter in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

This week, senior officials from the MK party held a meeting with the IEC’s senior officials, but the talks seemed to have deadlocked on the question of the court challenge, which the party wants to proceed with.

CONTINUE READING: MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims

Tyla addresses viral Met Gala clip amid speculation that Rihanna ignored her

Pictures: Getty Images

South African artist Tyla has addressed a viral video from the Met Gala that sparked online speculation about her interaction with Barbadian singer Rihanna.

The clip shows the two artists in close proximity without engaging with each other, leading to claims that Rihanna had ignored Tyla.

Tyla has since posted a video explaining what happened. She said she first met Rihanna the previous year but felt their interaction was cut short, which left her feeling awkward.

CONTINUE READING: Tyla addresses viral Met Gala clip amid speculation that Rihanna ignored her

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: SA rats hantavirus-free | Joburg basically broke – Godongwana | Khawula must apologise or jail