In case you missed it: Gigaba’s court drama | Madlanga hears of criminal EMPD officers | Robbers make off with stokvel money

In the news today, the legal drama surrounding ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has raised questions about the possible arrests of others implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Meanwhile, suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye delved further into accusations against his former deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission.

Furthermore, Limpopo police have launched a manhunt following a stokvel-related house robbery that took place on Tuesday night.

Weather tomorrow: 8 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms and flooding in the Northern Cape, with heatwaves continuing in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Gigaba ‘court’ drama: Are top ANC leaders in danger of arrest?

Former public enterprises and finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Esa Alexander

The legal drama surrounding ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has raised questions about the possible arrests of others implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

This comes after Gigaba’s private office in parliament released a statement on Friday explaining that he had been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to present himself in court and that he will be formally charged for corruption related to alleged tender irregularities at Transnet.

This was followed by a statement by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) indicating that Gigaba has not been arrested and that he will not be appearing in court.

Madlanga commission hears EMPD officers were accused of murder and hijacking

Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

Further revelations of a rot within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have been entered into evidence at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye was before the commission for the second day on Friday where he delved further into accusations against his former deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

For a year prior, Mkhwanazi had been in charge of a specialised unit known as ‘SWAT’ which was implicated in several serious crimes.

At least nine investigations were ongoing at the time of Mapiyeye’s suspension, but five cases featured three specific EMPD officers. The charges ranged from murder and kidnapping to theft and defeating the ends of justice, but none had been criminally charged as of September 2024 when Mapiyeye was suspended.

10 armed robbers break into house, make off with stokvel money in Limpopo

Picture: iStock

‘Tis the season to be merry, and weddings, parties and cultural celebrations will be a daily occurrence as December approaches. However, criminals, too, are readying themselves to slaughter animals they did not purchase or spend money they did not work for.

Police have urged law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant.

In Malamulele in Limpopo, they have launched a manhunt following a stokvel-related house robbery that took place on Tuesday night.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary reports indicate that a 43-year-old woman was asleep at her home with her children in Xigamani village when about 10 unknown male suspects, armed with firearms, forced entry into the house.

Siya Kolisi ‘very proud and honoured’ ahead of 100th Test

Siya Kolisi, right, and his son, Nicholas, centre, with Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, left. Kolisi will play his 100th Test on Saturday. Picture: Franco Arland/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him get where he is, on the eve of his 100th Test cap.

The flanker will become South Africa’s ninth Test centurion when the Springboks take on France at Stade de France on Saturday night (kick-off 10.10pm).

Raised in poverty in Zwide township in the Eastern Cape, Kolisi was brought up mainly by his mother and supported on his rugby journey by coaches and teachers from various backgrounds.

Kolisi thanked them, including former Emsengeni headmaster Eric Songwiqi, who personally drove the youngster to matches, Andrewe Hayidakis, who scouted Kolisi and, along with two other boys, offered him a rugby scholarship to Grey Primary School.

‘We are currently engaging with the minister,’ says National Arts Festival amid funding uncertainty

National Arts Festival CEO says the 2026 edition will go ahead as planned. Picture: Linka A Odom/Getty Images

The CEO of the National Arts Festival (NAF), Monica Newton, said the long-standing festival has not received any clarity about funding for the 2026 edition.

“The National Arts Festival does not yet have clarity on funding for the 2026 Festival. We are currently engaging with the minister’s office at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to understand what the process for 2026 will entail,” Newton told The Citizen on Friday morning.

Newton’s words came after reports stated that Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has pulled funding from NAF.

