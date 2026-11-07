In case you missed it: IEC on election results | Malesela Teffo prison video | Springboks game

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 7 November 2026, in our daily news update.

Today’s news update covers the IEC’s latest developments regarding the 2026 local government elections as well as the controversy surrounding disbarred lawyer Malesela Teffo following the circulation of a prison video.

Furthermore, the Springboks faced Italy in a fiercely contested rugby encounter.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.

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Here are your top stories of the day: 7 November 2026

IEC races to conclude election results as two objections upheld

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) branding is seen at a polling station situated at the Sandton Fire Station on 4 November 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is working around the clock to complete the final stages of the 2026 local government election results, with three provinces still outstanding and two objections lodged by political parties having been upheld.

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Correctional service pounces on ‘dancing prisoner Teffo’

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 13 June 2022. Picture: The Citizen / Jacques Nelles

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has conducted a raid on prisoners at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility after a video of them dancing and playing music inside the centre was shared on social media.

In the video, a man who appears to be disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo is seen dancing as other inmates laugh and join in.

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Malema mocks Ndlozi for not voting: It’s not normal

EFF president Julius Malema at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 31 October 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a veiled dig at former MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for not voting in this year’s local government elections.

Ndlozi was not one of the nearly 16 million South Africans who turned out to cast their ballots this week, arguing that the black vote had been so fragmented that he did not see its value.

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Will Unisa take action after council president’s arrest for alleged electoral intimidation?

Overview of the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria on 13 June 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Unisa says it will follow its internal policies and governance rules to determine how to deal with its convocation president and council member, Justice Dabampe, after his brush with the law over allegations of intimidating electoral officials and contravening the Electoral Act.

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Springboks thump Italy 66-7 in Nations Championship: Three talking points

Bok utility back Ethan Hooker delivered a strong performance in Turin. Picture: Massimo Pinca/Gallo Images

The Springboks produced a dominant performance first up to get their Nations Championship end-of-year-tour off to a top start, powering to a 66-7 win over Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday afternoon.

It was a monster first half performance from the Boks that saw them run in six unanswered tries to lead 45-0 at the break.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: How eight metros stand | Court blow for Zuma-Sambudla | Kolisi pays tribute to Andrews