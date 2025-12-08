In case you missed it: Progress in Madlanga witness murder case | 48-hour Rand Water maintenance | ‘ANC succession battle’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 8 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, police have identified three persons of interest in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness Marius van der Merwe’s murder case and one has been taken in for questioning.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water has warned residents of planned 48-hour maintenance on the Palmiet system.

Furthermore, a political analyst believes some ANC leaders are positioning themselves to take over the party’s presidency from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Weather tomorrow: 9 December 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy storms, hail and strong winds expected in many regions, while extreme fire danger threatens Western and Northern Cape areas. Full weather forecast here.

Three persons of interest named, one in questioning in Madlanga witness murder case

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola provided an update on the case during a visit to Saulsville, west of Tshwane, after 12 people were killed at a local tavern. He said investigations continue.

“We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Van der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track,” Masemola said.

48-hour Rand Water maintenance to disrupt water supply in these areas

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in several areas to prepare for water supply disruptions as Rand Water conducts planned maintenance on the Palmiet system from 13 to 15 December 2025.

The utility announced that the maintenance work will affect multiple systems across the city.

The maintenance is scheduled to run continuously from 4am on 13 December until 4am on 15 December.

Joburg Water confirmed that several key systems will be impacted during this period, including the Sandton and Midrand systems.

Who is fooling whom? ANC succession battle happening behind the scenes, says analyst

Despite the ANC’s denial that the National General Council (NGC) is not the place to discuss succession, a political analyst believes there are enough indicators to suggest that the question of who will replace Cyril Ramaphosa as party president is one of the pressing issues at this meeting.

ANC leaders have gathered at the Birchwood Hotel on the East Rand, where they will review the party’s work over the past term.

There have been reports about the meeting being used to recall Ramaphosa, but the party’s leaders have been at pains to silence party members from talking about the party’s succession conflicts.

Political analyst Theo Neethling said, despite what the ANC’s leaders are saying, the gloves are off in the background, and some leaders are positioning themselves to take over the ANC.

Limpopo music scene shaken: Lekompo musician KayCherlow NNL survives horror crash

The Limpopo entertainment community is in shock as two rising lekompo stars, Kharisma and KayCherlow NNL, are recovering from separate, heartbreaking car accidents that have raised issues about artists’ safety on South African roads.

Known for his chart-topping songs Dia Mpaba and Magwala a Cheche, Lehlogonolo Carlos Khwinana, 25, the Lekompo musician known as KayCherlow NNL was involved in a serious accident near the Usave in Mathibela, Zebediela, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The artist was reportedly on his way to perform at a local pub when the collision occurred.



The crash was sudden and severe, leaving the young musician’s vehicle badly damaged. Though shaken, KayCherlow NNL survived and is receiving medical attention.

