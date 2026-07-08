In case you missed it: ‘More Zims coming to SA’ | Possible fuel price relief | Morero assures Joburg residents

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 8 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba believes the latest assault on democracy in Zimbabwe will lead to more Zimbabweans fleeing to South Africa for a better life.

Meanwhile, South African motorists stand to gain fresh fuel price relief in August if global oil prices remain steady through July, keeping the pressure off at the pumps.

Furthermore, Johannesburg’s leaders have assured residents that the city’s financial position will not prompt a widespread service delivery collapse.

Weather tomorrow: 9 July 2026

Expect morning frost in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and fog patches in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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‘We are going to see more and more Zimbabweans coming to SA’

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba believes the latest assault on democracy in Zimbabwe will lead to more Zimbabweans fleeing to South Africa for a better life.

This comes after reports that Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed constitutional amendments into law that prolong his stay in office and delay the general elections until 2030.

Mnangagwa’s party has been in power in that country for over 40 years, and he is one of the continent’s oldest serving statesmen at 83 years old.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Mashaba said South Africa is already carrying the burden of a huge number of Zimbabweans who have fled their country because of economic survival and human rights issues.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We are going to see more and more Zimbabweans coming to SA’

Fuel price relief: Here’s how much cheaper petrol and diesel could be in August

Current data indicates that conditions are positive for a drop in petrol and diesel prices in August 2026. Picture: iStock

South African motorists stand to gain fresh fuel price relief in August if global oil prices remain steady through July, keeping the pressure off at the pumps.

While it’s still early to forecast relief, the latest news and data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) will be welcomed by cash-strapped motorists who are still reeling from hefty price hikes over the past few months.

Fuel prices have dropped and are continuing the downward trend after the United States (US) and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end their conflict in the Middle East, which had put pressure on global oil supplies, particularly amid concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price relief: Here’s how much cheaper petrol and diesel could be in August

Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero on 8 July 2026. Picture: Supplied/City of Johannesburg

Johannesburg’s leaders have assured residents that the city’s financial position will not prompt a widespread service delivery collapse.

Mayor Dada Morero on Wednesday led a large panel featuring most of his mayoral committee where they outlined the position of the municipality.

Morero said funds were available to pay essential debts, while his deputy and finance MMC Loyiso Masuku attempted to shift blame onto previous administrations.

CONTINUE READING: Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards

‘State’s case against me is weak’: Peet Viljoen wants R500m from NPA amid bail bid

Peet and Mel Viljoen at Woodhill Golf Estate in Pretoria on 1 March 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Elizabeth Sejake

Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen is pursuing a R500 million lawsuit against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as he seeks bail in his R27 million fraud case.

Viljoen appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, for a formal bail application. The matter was later postponed to 23 July.

He faces at least 400 charges, including fraud, corruption, theft, perjury and forgery, stemming from alleged irregular property sales dating back to 2010.

Central to Viljoen’s defence strategy is his claim that the state’s case lacks strength, forming the basis of his civil action against the NPA for alleged unlawful prosecution.

CONTINUE READING: ‘State’s case against me is weak’: Peet Viljoen wants R500m from NPA amid bail bid

How prepared is South Africa for a potential Ebola outbreak strain with no vaccine?

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi during media briefing. Picture: GCIS

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed on Wednesday that South Africa has activated multiple preparedness structures in response to growing public concern about a possible Ebola outbreak reaching the country, following an ongoing epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

“Yes, we are worried, very worried about Ebola, especially the Bundibugyo strain, because it doesn’t have any vaccine whatsoever,” Motsoaledi told journalists at a media briefing.

Motsoaledi said the department had set up three committees to manage the country’s response.

CONTINUE READING: How prepared is South Africa for a potential Ebola outbreak strain with no vaccine?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Treasury freezes 60 municipalities | Malema hits back at Commission | Is Ramaphosa worse than Zuma?