In case you missed it: Most repatriated Ghanaians overstayed | Mbenenge fights impeachment | Dangers of unchecked religion

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 8 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has confirmed that the BMA successfully processed 663 Ghanaian nationals for repatriation from South Africa to Ghana through OR Tambo International Airport over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has filed a review application against the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) findings of gross misconduct against him.

Furthermore, recent light brought forward by the CRL Rights Commission exposed rogue religious and cultural leaders who perpetrate extreme forms of physical, emotional, and financial abuse.

Weather tomorrow: 9 June, 2026

A fine and cool to cold day has been forecast across South Africa for Tuesday, 9 June, with fog patches and showers expected in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA

Ghanaians leave South Africa. Picture: Border Management Authority

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has confirmed that the BMA successfully processed 663 Ghanaian nationals for repatriation from South Africa to Ghana through OR Tambo International Airport over the weekend.

On Saturday, 332 Ghanaian nationals were taken to OR Tambo International Airport by the Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria for repatriation. Following an extensive check-in process, the travellers proceeded to BMA Immigration for verification and clearance.

Of the travellers processed, 170 were travelling on Ghanaian ordinary passports, while 162 were using emergency travel certificates.

CONTINUE READING: More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA

Cartrack explains circumstances around employee’s death at Rosebank offices

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Cartrack has rejected claims that an employee who passed away at its Rosebank offices was denied the opportunity to go home.

Social media erupted over the weekend after claims were made that a female Cartrack employee died on Friday while on duty.

The posts claimed that the employee was not allowed to leave the premises despite reporting she was ill, something the company stated was not the case.

CONTINUE READING: Cartrack explains circumstances around employee’s death at Rosebank offices

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge fights for survival as impeachment looms

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. Picture: X/@WhyJudgesMatter

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has filed a review application against the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) findings of gross misconduct against him.

The findings against him stem from a complaint by the secretary for judges, Andiswa Mengo, who accused him of sexual harassment after he allegedly persistently asked her to send him explicit images and also sent her his own in exchange.

She accused him of sexually harassing her through WhatsApp messages, inappropriate comments, gestures regarding her appearance, and another incident that occurred in his chambers in November 2022.

CONTINUE READING: Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge fights for survival as impeachment looms

700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark

Picture: iStock

Eskom has hit a milestone, with more than 700 000 households across South Africa removed from its load reduction programme.

But for many Gauteng residents, daily power cuts remain a reality.

South Africa has now gone 408 consecutive days without load shedding, and Eskom says the power system is on an upward trajectory as winter demand peaks.

CONTINUE READING: 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark

Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked

Picture: Gallo Images/Steve Bailey

Recent light brought forward by the CRL Rights Commission exposed rogue religious and cultural leaders who perpetrate extreme forms of physical, emotional, and financial abuse.

Far from being a shield for these exploitative acts, Section 31 of the constitution highlights that these harmful practices directly violate the genuine freedom of religion and faith groups.

Section 31 of the constitution was designed to allow communities to practice their faith and culture together.

CONTINUE READING: Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ramaphosa on undocumented foreigners | Morero blamed for worsening COJ | Impeachment: are MPs up to it?