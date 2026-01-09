In case you missed it: Fire rages in Overberg | Leo Brent Bozell III sworn in | Siya Kolisi and Rachel John romance ‘confirmed’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 9 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Overberg municipality is bracing for another day of firefighting while mopping up operations continued further up the coast.

Meanwhile, Leo Brent Bozell III has been formally sworn in as the United States ambassador-designate to South Africa.

Furthermore, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Dutch influencer Rachel John have seemingly gone public with their relationship.

Weather tomorrow: 10 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued orange and yellow warnings for severe thunderstorms, flooding, damaging winds and extreme fire danger this Saturday. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Fire ‘expected to grow’ in Overberg as ‘all flanks covered’ in Mossel Bay

Fires rage in the Overberg region near Cape Agulhas. Picture: Facebook / Overstrand municipality.

The Overberg municipality is bracing for another day of firefighting while mopping up operations continued further up the coast.

Both the Mossel Bay and Overberg municipalities held briefings late on Thursday night to update their communities of the day’s events and plan for Friday’s possibilities.

Weather forecasts for the Overberg region suggest difficult conditions to come, with Mossel Bay reporting that “all flanks are covered” as of Thursday night.

As of 8pm on Thursday, roughly 37 000 hectares of land had been affected by the fire north west of Cape Agulhas.

CONTINUE READING: Fire ‘expected to grow’ in Overberg as ‘all flanks covered’ in Mossel Bay

Leo Brent Bozell III sworn in as US ambassador-designate to SA: Here are his goals

Leo Brent Bozell III sworn in as US Ambassador Designate to South Africa. Picture: X / @USEmbassySA

Leo Brent Bozell III has been formally sworn in as the United States (US) ambassador-designate to South Africa.

The confirmation was made in a statement released by the US Embassy in South Africa on Friday.

Bozell was nominated by US President Donald Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.

In its statement, the embassy said it anticipated continued cooperation with South Africa under Bozell’s leadership, noting that his official assumption of duties is still subject to diplomatic protocol.

CONTINUE READING: Leo Brent Bozell III sworn in as US ambassador-designate to SA: Here are his goals

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: From appearing courtside at the ATP finals in Italy last year to a viral clip of the Springboks captain and Dutch influencer in Zimbabwe. Pictures: TikTok, X and Instagram

In a whirlwind of celebrity romance and personal growth, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has seemingly “confirmed” his relationship with Rachel John through candid fan footage taken of the couple together on their trip to the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

This, while the 34-year-old Springbok rugby star’s ex-wife Rachel Kolisi has disclosed details of her much-awaited documentary channelling her newfound journey of self-discovery, Falling Forward.

The latest development comes amid media reports of a budding relationship between the double World Cup-winning skipper and 25-year-old Dutch influencer, model, and reality star, which surfaced in November.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Good-looking couple’: Paparazzi fan ‘confirms’ Siya Kolisi, Rachel John romance with viral footage [WATCH]

Mbalula defends BEE and says South Africa needs more black billionaires

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images



ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says most wealthy people in South Africa are white, with the exception of mining magnate Patrice Motsepe.

He said the country’s transformative laws, such as broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE), remain necessary to address inequality between black and white people in South Africa.

He was speaking in Polokwane on Wednesday at an event commemorating the life of ANC stalwart Peter Mokaba.

“The biggest beneficiaries of BEE [black economic empowerment] in a democratic state [are] white people, who [are] doing business post democracy on the continent,” Mbalula said.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula defends BEE and says South Africa needs more black billionaires

Public Works terminates Matlala-linked lease agreement

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The Department of Public Works & Infrastructure terminated a lease agreement with Medicare 24 Tshwane District on Friday morning, following serious allegations about the award of the contract to a company linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson on Friday confirmed the termination of the lease for a hospital facility in Pretoria West after an internal investigation revealed critical legal irregularities.

According to Macpherson’s department, the probe found that the hospital facility was never declared surplus by the South African Police Service, which remains the designated user of the property.

CONTINUE READING: Public Works terminates Matlala-linked lease agreement

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Minors intercepted at Beitbridge | Happy Birthday ANC | US exits 31 UN organisations