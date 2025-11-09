In case you missed it: Trafficking victims rescued at OR Tambo | Bester fights on | Chinese aid in SANDF upgrade

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 09 November 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, three young women from Botswana were rescued at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo Airport just before being trafficked abroad.

Also, Bester is again shifting the focus of his long legal battle over how he’s held in custody and his rights in prison.

Meanwhile, the SANDF is overseeing a classified upgrade that has involved Chinese technicians, prompting scrutiny from opposition parties.

Weather tomorrow: 10 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecasted partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the central parts. Full weather forecast here.

Police rescue three women from trafficking at OR Tambo

Three young women from Botswana, aged between 20 and 23, were rescued at O.R. Tambo International Airport on 7 November 2025 by a joint operation of the South African Police Service (Saps), Interpol NCB Pretoria and the Germiston Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Picture: iStock

They were allegedly lured via social media by a syndicate posing as recruiters offering jobs in Sierra Leone, with a travel itinerary that indicated onward movement through South Africa and Nairobi. Fortunately, the alert by Botswana’s High Commission and the coordinated interception prevented them from being trafficked out of the country.

No arrests have yet been confirmed, and the investigation into the syndicate’s operations and methods is ongoing.

Bester demands equal treatment in prison

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has filed a fresh application in the Johannesburg High Court seeking to have his prison classification changed so that he receives the same treatment as remanded accused persons rather than as a sentenced inmate.

“I respectfully submit that the department, together with the National Prosecuting Authority, never respected my rights as an accused person by law in terms of the charges being levelled against me and for which I was arrested,” the court papers, seen by City Press, read.

FILE: Thabo Bester appears at Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

The DCS, however, maintains that Bester is treated like any other maximum-classified inmate, and his previous bids to relax conditions (including the use of laptops and improved access) have been rejected.

Chinese technicians in secret SANDF base upgrade

A multimillion-rand infrastructure upgrade at one of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) key bases is being carried out with the involvement of foreign (Chinese) technicians under a classified project known as Project Zingisa.

The upgrade drew scrutiny at a recent joint standing committee on defence, where the Democratic Alliance (DA) voiced concerns over the role of Chinese technicians in what are described as sensitive military installations and linked the project to a 2024 military aid agreement with China.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Gallo Images

The involvement of foreign specialists in maintaining European-manufactured frigates and submarines operated by the SANDF was also referenced, raising broader questions about security, sovereignty and protocol compliance in defence upgrades.

Elderly warned to guard money this festive season

With the festive season approaching, financial fraud experts are warning that senior citizens in South Africa should be especially vigilant about protecting their money.

“Awareness is your strongest defence against fraud. Staying informed and alert can help make this festive season safe and worry-free,” said Zibu Nqala, CEO of FNB Points of Presence

Picture: iStock

“We urge customers to exercise caution and remain vigilant when withdrawing or depositing cash at ATMs and when using a card to pay at parking ticket stations.”

Siya Kolisi inspiration to all

Siya Kolisi, captain of the Springboks, reached the 100-test cap milestone against France on Saturday.

The visuals towards the end of the game of Kolisi on the side of the field, roaring his team on as they came storming back in the final quarter to secure a famous 32-17 win, will also be remembered for many years.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates their win over France in his 100th game with teammates RG Snyman and Eben Etzebeth at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“Our captain in his 100th match being taken off because we had to get Andre on, who can play loose forward and centre, depending on whether we have a scrum or have a lineout … it was a tough call for a captain to go off at half time,” explained Erasmus.

Here are five more news stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

