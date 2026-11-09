In case you missed it: Ramaphosa on resignation | ‘Hilton Predator’ arrested | ActionSA starts coalition talks with ANC and EFF

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 9 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected rumours about his resignation.

Meanwhile, a KwaZulu-Natal man, dubbed the Hilton Predator, accused of sexual misconduct involving dozens of women and underage girls, was arrested on Monday morning.

Furthermore, ActionSA has begun coalition talks with the ANC and the EFF.

Weather tomorrow: 10 November 2026

Tuesday will be very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable in parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, it will be cloudy and cool in the eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers possible in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It will be fine and warm to hot elsewhere. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC election blow

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that he could resign. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that he could resign in the wake of the ANC’s poor showing in the 2026 local government elections, describing reports about his future as “preposterous” while acknowledging the governing party’s continued decline at the ballot box.

As election results painted a bleak picture for the ANC on Sunday, rumours swirled that Ramaphosa and other senior leaders could come under pressure to step aside, following what many observers described as one of the party’s worst electoral performances.

Speaking to journalists, the president quickly shut down speculation that he was resigning.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa rejects resignation rumours after ANC election blow

‘Hilton Predator’ arrested after sexual abuse allegations from almost 20 years

Hilton Predator arrested. Picture: iStock

A KwaZulu-Natal man, dubbed the Hilton Predator, accused of sexual misconduct involving dozens of women and underage girls, was arrested on Monday morning.

He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court later in the day.

Police confirmed the arrest of the man, whose name is known to The Citizen, following allegations spanning almost two decades, including claims of sexual offences involving minors.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Hilton Predator’ arrested after sexual abuse allegations from almost 20 years

ActionSA opens coalition talks with ANC and EFF

Image: X/Michael Beaumont

ActionSA began coalition talks with the ANC on Sunday and the EFF on Monday.

This comes as the local government elections were concluded on Sunday.

The party is trying to turn its council seats into influence over who runs Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

It has also said it is waiting for meeting dates with the DA, MK party and other parties.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA opens coalition talks with ANC and EFF

‘Cat’ Matlala’s legal team takes Madlanga’s ruling to court

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s legal representative, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, intends to approach the courts to review a ruling by Madlanga commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga against her client.

On Monday, Matlala’s legal team challenged the use of his plea agreement affidavit at the commission. They argued that it would “bring the administration of justice into disrepute”.

In June, Matlala turned state witness after reaching a plea deal with the state, relating to a R228 million contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Cat’ Matlala’s legal team takes Madlanga’s ruling to court

Will MK party be blocked from governing eThekwini?

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

As political parties begin coalition talks for municipalities across the country, an analyst says the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party could be blocked from governing the City of eThekwini.

Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen on Monday that the coalition structure governing the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government could also be used in eThekwini.

Although Jacob Zuma’s party has the largest share of the votes in KZN, they have previously been blocked from governing because of an ANC, IFP, SA, NFP coalition.

CONTINUE READING: Will MK party be blocked from governing eThekwini?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaphosa to resign? | IEC election results | Bronkhorstspruit water crisis