In case you missed it: DA on Amapanyaza | Nathi Mthethwa funeral | Kenny Kunene threatens litigation against EFF MP

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

7 minute read

12 October 2025

08:00 pm

Catch up on the biggest stories Sunday, 12 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In Case You Missed It/ ICYMI

In case you missed it 12 October 2025

In the news today, the DA in Gauteng is demanding answers from Premier Panyaza Lesufi about the legitimacy of the province’s Crime Prevention Wardens.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has threatened to take legal action against EFF MP Sinawo Thambo over social media posts alleging his involvement with accused murderer Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the activism of South Africa’s late ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, saying he “refused to accept the injustice of apartheid”.

Weather tomorrow: 13 October 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued extreme fire danger warnings for several municipalities and provinces ahead of Monday’s weather, with conditions expected to favour rapid fire spread across large parts of the country.

Full weather forecast here.

DA demands answers on Amapanyaza’s legitimacy

Panyaza-Crime-DA-Wardens
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi inspects the pass-out parade of new Crime Prevention Wardens, 4 June 2023, at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni. The parade marks the end of the training and their deployment into Gauteng communities. They will assist law enforcement officers to fight crime, vandalism, corruption and lawlessness. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The DA in Gauteng is demanding answers from Premier Panyaza Lesufi about the legitimacy of the province’s Crime Prevention Wardens.

This comes after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhanazi told parliament that the unit is illegal and should not exist.

A day after Mkhwanazi made this statement, the Gauteng provincial government confirmed that the unit has not been incorporated into the Police Act.

CONTINUE READING: DA demands answers on Amapanyaza’s legitimacy

Kenny Kunene sends a cease a desist letter to Sinawo Thambo over social media posts.
EFF MP Sinawo Thambo and Joburg Transport MEC Kenny Kunene . Collage. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo. Sinawo_Thambo/X page

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene has threatened to take legal action against EFF MP Sinawo Thambo over social media posts alleging his involvement with accused murderer Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

A letter of demand from Kunene’s lawyers, received by The Citizen on Sunday, demands that Thambo retract his posts and issue a public apology within 48 hours or face civil litigation for damages.

CONTINUE READING: Patriotic Alliance’s Kunene threatens to take legal action against EFF MP over social media posts

Ramaphosa lauds Mthethwa as ‘unapologetic activist’

Ramaphosa Nathi Mthethwa funeral
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his eulogy at the funeral of Nathi Mthethwa at Dondotha Stadium in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, on 12 October 2025. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the activism of South Africa’s late ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, saying he “refused to accept the injustice of apartheid”.

“The man we are laying to rest today was an unapologetic activist,” said Ramaphosa.

Mthethwa was found dead on 30 September, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said it will provide full support to French authorities as they investigate the death.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa lauds Mthethwa as ‘unapologetic activist’

Operation Dudula: Mbeki says South Africans are not ‘enemies of other Africans’

Thabo-Mbeki-Operation Dudula
Former President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Image/Denvor de Wee

Former president Thabo Mbeki said South Africans cannot blame foreign nationals for the problems that the country is facing.

He was speaking in Johannesburg on Saturday at his foundation’s Thanksgiving event. The Thabo Mbeki Foundation celebrates 15 years of existence.

“What hurts me is that when I see things like Operation Dudula, it hurts. We cannot position ourselves as if we are enemies of other Africans,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Operation Dudula: Mbeki says South Africans are not ‘enemies of other Africans’

11-year-old boy shoots farmworker, father arrested

11-year-old boy shoots farmworker father arrested Limpopo
Picture: iStock

The father of an 11-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday after his son shot and killed a worker on a farm in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the farmworker was accidentally shot early in the morning.

The boy was allegedly shooting at guinea fowl when the farmworker was hit by the bullet.

CONTINUE READING: 11-year-old boy shoots farmworker, father arrested

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Kunene seen at KT Molefe’s house twice | Golf 7 kidnapping | Fort Hare repairs to cost R500m

Read more on these topics

daily news update in case you missed it Kenny Kunene Nathi Mthethwa

