In case you missed it: Chikunga over attacks on women | Gauteng murder rate drops | Eight killed in N17 crash

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 13 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has demanded urgent action after women were attacked while exercising in public spaces, saying women must be able to use public areas without fear of violence.

Meanwhile, Gauteng’s latest crime statistics show murders and rapes declined during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, although police warned that the province’s overall crime levels remain a serious concern.

Furthermore, eight people, including two children, were killed in a horrific head-on collision after a Porsche allegedly lost control and crashed into a Toyota Fortuner.

Weather tomorrow: 14 September 2026

Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain and damaging winds are expected across parts of South Africa on Monday, 14 September, with several yellow-level warnings issued by the South African Weather Service. Full weather forecast here.

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Chikunga demands action after women attacked while exercising

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has called for urgent action after women were attacked while exercising in public spaces.

She said women should be able to exercise without fear and stressed the need for stronger measures to protect them from violence.

Chikunga’s call comes amid ongoing concerns about gender-based violence and the safety of women in public spaces.

She has previously urged government and society to move beyond commitments and take practical action to protect women and girls.

CONTINUE READING: Chikunga demands action after women attacked while exercising

Gauteng crime stats: Murder down, but no room for complacency

Gauteng’s Community Safety Committee has hailed a double‑digit drop in the murder rate and other crimes, but issued a warning. Picture: iStock

Gauteng recorded a decline in murders and rapes during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, with overall contact crime falling by 3%.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said the province recorded 1 276 murders and 1 666 rapes between April and June.

Despite the decline, Gauteng remains a major crime hotspot, with 19 of its police stations ranked among the 50 worst nationally.

The province recorded 37 161 crimes against civilians during the quarter, highlighting that there is still no room for complacency.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng crime stats: Murder down, but no room for complacency

Eight, including two children, killed in N17 head-on collision

At least eight people, including two children, were killed in a head‑on collision between a Toyota and a Volkswagen sedan in Mpumalanga. Picture: Mpumalanga Transport Department.

Eight people, including two children, were killed in a horrific head-on collision involving a Porsche and a Toyota Fortuner.

The crash happened after the Porsche allegedly lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with the Fortuner carrying two children and their parents.

The crash happened at about 10.30pm, with officials raising concerns about speeding and road safety.

The incident has renewed calls for motorists to obey speed limits and exercise greater caution on South Africa’s roads.

CONTINUE READING: Eight, including two children, killed in N17 head-on collision

61 illegal schools face closure as Gauteng allocates R1.13bn

Gauteng MEC for Education Lebogang Maile. Picture: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Education is investigating 61 illegally operating schools that could face closure as the province allocates R1.13 billion in subsidies to independent schools.

The department has warned that unregistered schools operate outside the formal education system and can leave pupils without recognised educational records or proper support.

The move forms part of efforts to regulate independent schools and protect pupils from institutions operating without the necessary approval.

The GDE has previously warned that attending an illegal school can have serious consequences for pupils’ academic futures.

CONTINUE READING: 61 illegal schools face closure as Gauteng allocates R1.13bn

Elephants trample poacher in Kruger National Park illegal incursion

Elephants in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya/The Citizen

A suspected poacher was trampled to death by elephants in the Kruger National Park after he and two alleged accomplices were pursued by rangers.

The group reportedly ran into a breeding herd while trying to escape, while rangers later found one suspect badly injured and recovered a rifle.

The incident formed part of an anti-poaching operation supported by the park’s Airwing and K9 units.

Rangers arrested other suspects, while authorities continued efforts to combat rhino poaching in the park.

CONTINUE READING: Elephants trample poacher in Kruger National Park illegal incursion

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Man arrested over Parliament security breach | Ramaphosa pushes UN reform at Brics | Search intensifies for missing runner