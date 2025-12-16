In case you missed it: DJ Warras shot dead | Ramaphosa defends unity | KZN no-confidence bid fails

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the South African entertainment industry is mourning after Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock was shot dead in a brazen daylight attack in Johannesburg’s CBD.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against what he called false and divisive narratives about South Africa, urging citizens to protect national unity while acknowledging the country’s ongoing social and economic challenges.

Furthermore, political tensions in KwaZulu-Natal have flared after Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli dismissed the MK Party’s motion of no confidence as politically driven, insisting the provincial government remains stable despite claims of threats and intimidation.

Weather tomorrow: 17 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, and large amounts of small hail or large hail in places in Gauteng, North West, Free State, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, south-eastern coast of KwaZulu-Natal fire danger and hail in the three Capes, with damaging winds in parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

DJ Warras gunned down in Johannesburg CBD

DJ Warras. Picture: Instagram.

Former 5FM and Cliff Central DJ Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock was shot dead in broad daylight in Johannesburg’s CBD on 16 December 2025 after being approached by three unknown suspects who opened fire as he parked his car.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed it is investigating the murder but have not yet made any arrests or established a motive.

Friends, colleagues, and politicians have publicly mourned the media personality, while industry voices note a troubling trend of celebrity figures being targeted amid disputes in the VIP protection and security sector.

Ramaphosa defends SA’s unity amid ‘false narratives’

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

At the Reconciliation Day commemoration in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to reject “false narratives designed to sow fear and hatred” about the country’s social fabric.

He specifically referenced misinformation suggesting persecution or genocide against groups such as Afrikaners, and criticised external figures spreading such claims.

Ramaphosa highlighted that while South Africa still grapples with issues like crime, poverty, and gender-based violence, the majority of citizens remain hopeful, and progress in areas like education and integrated communities should not be overshadowed by divisive rhetoric.

He also called for collective action to address persistent inequalities as part of nation-building.

Ntuli on MK Party threats and no-confidence motion

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli responded to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s motion of no confidence, arguing it was politically motivated rather than based on governance performance.

Ntuli said the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) has delivered stability and improvements, and pointed out that the motion failed because it lacked the necessary majority in the provincial legislature.

Addressing claims by the MK Party that members felt unsafe voting openly, Ntuli insisted that any threats should be reported to police instead of being used to delegitimise the process.

He remained confident the GPU could withstand future challenges and rejected the MK Party’s characterisation of the sitting as irregular.

Robbery suspects beaten by angry mob

A screenshot of the video shared on social media. Picture X / @Abramjee

In North West, two men accused of armed robbery were seriously beaten by angry community members after they tried to seek refuge in a traffic police vehicle while being chased.

A video of the incident circulated widely on social media, initially causing confusion about what was happening.

Officials clarified that a traffic officer was present when the mob intervened and assaulted the suspects.

The two men, aged 26 and 44, were subsequently hospitalised under police supervision.

Authorities condemned vigilantism and urged the public to let law enforcement handle suspects rather than taking justice into their own hands.

Reminder: Late applications for Grade 1 and 8 open in Gauteng

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: DBE

Gauteng parents and guardians are reminded that late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements will open tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 December 2025. It is crucial for children who missed the initial application deadlines.

Education officials emphasise the importance of timely submission to improve chances of placement and reduce pressure on admissions offices.

Families are encouraged to prepare documents such as proof of residence and birth certificates ahead of time to avoid delays once the application window opens.

