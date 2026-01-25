In case you missed it: Driver speaks after scholar crash | Tshwane on Edwin Sodi blacklisting | Woman taxi boss murdered

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 25 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the owner of the minibus taxi that caused an accident killing 14 children has described the moments immediately following the crash.

Meanwhile, the Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has firmly dismissed accusations that the city dragged its feet on blacklisting controversial tender tycoon Edwin Sodi over the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant scandal.

Furthermore, police in the Free State are looking for four suspects driving a vehicle with Gauteng (GP) registration numbers for their involvement in the murder of the Chairperson of the Qwauta Association within the taxi industry.

Weather tomorrow: 26 January 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms across several provinces, along with a prolonged heatwave and high fire risk, as detailed in its regional forecast for Monday, 26 January 2026.

Find the full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Taxi owner opens up about moments after horror Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash [VIDEO]

14 learners were killed in the accident. Picture: John Mkhize / AFP

The owner of the minibus taxi that caused an accident killing 14 children has described the moments immediately following the crash.

22-year-old Ayanda Dludla was caught on camera overtaking several cars before colliding head-on with the truck on Monday morning. 14 children were killed in the accident, with Dludla and a passenger surviving.

CONTINUE READING: Taxi owner opens up about moments after horror Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash [VIDEO]

Tshwane mayor rejects claims of delay in blacklisting Edwin Sodi

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya of Tshwane has firmly dismissed accusations that the city dragged its feet on blacklisting controversial tender tycoon Edwin Sodi over the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant scandal.

On Sunday, Moya countered a Sunday Times report titled “No rush to blacklist Edwin Sodi,” which she said suggested a lack of urgency in pursuing accountability.

CONTINUE READING: Tshwane mayor rejects claims of delay in blacklisting Edwin Sodi

Free State police launch a manhunt for four suspects after the murder of woman taxi boss

Picture: The Witness

Police in the Free State are looking for four suspects driving a vehicle with Gauteng (GP) registration numbers for their involvement in a murder of the Chairperson of the Qwauta Association within the taxi industry.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said the lifeless body of the 58 year old Matshediso Nteo was found inside a shack on Saturday night at Thabanatshoana Village, Qwaqwa.

CONTINUE READING: Free State police launch a manhunt for four suspects after the murder of woman taxi boss

KZN motorists warned of harsh consequences if they don’t migrate to new number plate system

The department introduced the new number plate system in December 2023. Picture: GCIS

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport Department has issued another warning to motorists who have not moved over to the new number plate system in the province, warning that they will face harsh consequences if they do not comply.

The department first issued that warning in November last year, but some motorists are still driving around with number plates that do not comply with KZN’s official requirements.

CONTINUE READING: KZN motorists warned of harsh consequences if they don’t migrate to new number plate system

No tenders for pals in the aftermath of floods, warn political parties

EFF supporters aboard a flight to East London. Picture: Screenshot

While political parties have welcomed the decision to declare the floods in Limpopo and several other parts of the country a national disaster, they have warned about possible corruption and looting of relief funds.

The Limpopo provincial government said it would need R4 billion to restore communities ravaged by the violent storms.

CONTINUE READING: No tenders for pals in the aftermath of floods, warn political parties

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Limpopo needs R1.7bn | Gauteng cold cases | Ramaphosa to deploy Sandf