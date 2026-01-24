In case you missed it: Limpopo needs R1.7bn | Gauteng cold cases | Ramaphosa to deploy Sandf

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 24 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Limpopo department of public works, roads and infrastructure needs a staggering R1.7 billion to address the aftermath of the floods that left destroyed houses, roads, bridges, schools and public infrastructure and left 19 people dead.

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has issued an urgent warning that the Senteeko Dam, also known as My Own Dam, is at serious risk of imminent failure.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering deploying the army to gang violence hotspots in South Africa, but warns that soldiers are not trained like police officers.

Weather tomorrow: 25 January 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued fire danger warnings for the Northern Cape, while heatwaves continue across much of the Eastern Cape.

Find the full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Limpopo needs R1.7 billion to rebuild flood damaged roads

A general view of a damaged road on the way from Giyani to Mbaula on 17 January 2026 following heavy rains over much of Limpopo. Picture: LUCAS LEDWABA / AFP

The Limpopo department of public works, roads and infrastructure needs a staggering R1.7 billion to address the aftermath of the floods that left destroyed houses, roads, bridges, schools and public infrastructure and left 19 people dead in Limpopo since December.

Speaking at the sidelines of the assessment process in Phalaborwa on Thursday, public works, roads and infrastructure MEC Ernest Rachoene said the department does not have enough money to rebuild the infrastructure after the floods.

CONTINUE READING: Limpopo needs R1.7 billion to rebuild flood damaged roads

Gauteng police deploy 110 contract detectives to solve decades-long cold cases

New operational vehicles were handed over at Promenade Mall on 4 May 2023 in Mitchell’s Plain. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng has roped in 110 seasoned detectives to ramp up its crime-fighting capacity and tackle the longstanding backlog of cold cases, some dating back to 1998.

Former Saps detectives who left the organisation for various reasons were targeted for specially created three-year contracts, renewable annually and subject to performance assessments.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng police deploy 110 contract detectives to solve decades-long cold cases

Ramaphosa considers to deploy soldiers to violent areas, but warns of the danger

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 01: President Cyril Ramaphosa during the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister-Designate of Police at Union Buildings on August 01, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Ramaphosa appointed Professor Cachalia as Acting Minister of Police after Minister Senzo Mchunu was placed on indefinite leave following corruption allegations made against him by the KwaZulu Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering deploying the army to gang violence hotspots in South Africa, but warns that soldiers are not trained like police officers.

He was speaking to journalists outside the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla on Saturday.

This follows after multiple incidents where alleged gang members have killed innocent residents.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa considers to deploy soldiers to violent areas, but warns of the danger

Residents living downstream Seenteko Dam told to evacuate as department warns of ‘imminent failure’ [VIDEO]

Seenteko Dam spillway. Image: Supplied/ Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has issued an urgent warning that the Senteeko Dam, also known as My Own Dam, is at serious risk of imminent failure.

The warning follows severe structural deterioration that could trigger an uncontrolled release of water into downstream areas.

The dam, located in the Die Kaap River catchment in Mpumalanga and owned by the Shamile Communal Property Association, is primarily used for irrigation.

CONTINUE READING: Residents living downstream Seenteko Dam told to evacuate as department warns of ‘imminent failure’ [VIDEO]

FlySafair responds to ‘rowdy’ EFF supporters en route to Malema court appearance

EFF supporters aboard a flight to East London. Picture: Screenshot

A video of EFF supporters chanting and singing on a FlySafair flight to East London has sparked debate and an investigation by the airline.

In the video, passengers are seen sitting in their seats while several supporters, clad in red and berets, march down the aisle, clapping, dancing, and singing.

It is understood that they were part of a group travelling to the city for the court appearance of party leader Julius Malema, who is being sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging of a firearm in a public space, and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

CONTINUE READING: FlySafair responds to ‘rowdy’ EFF supporters en route to Malema court appearance

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Malema back in court | DJ Black Coffee on ConCourt ruling | Third teacher dies in EC school shooting