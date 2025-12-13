In case you missed it: Malatsi ‘unlawful bypass of Parliament’ | Death toll rises in KZN temple collapse | Limpopo GBVF hike

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 13 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean MacPherson has confirmed that the death toll has risen following the collapse of a temple under construction in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi’s policy direction allowing foreign satellite operators to use equity equivalents instead of traditional Black Economic Empowerment ownership requirements has triggered fierce opposition from both the EFF and ANC, who accuse him of illegally circumventing Parliament.

Furthermore, the Limpopo ANC Norman Mashabane’s special regional council has pleaded with branches to elect its regional chairperson, Pule “Frelimo” Shayi, to one of the top five positions at the crucial upcoming Limpopo ANC provincial elective conference.

Weather tomorrow: 14 December 2025

Sunday will be marked by severe thunderstorms, with scattered showers and potentially dangerous weather conditions affecting large parts of South Africa’s northern interior.

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the eastern parts of North West, southern parts of Limpopo, as well as the northern parts of both Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Full weather forecast here.

Death toll rises after temple collapse in Verulam, Macpherson confirms

Public Works and infrastructure Minister Dean MacPherson visits construction site in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Picture: X / @DeanMacpherson

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean MacPherson has confirmed that the death toll has risen following the collapse of a temple under construction in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The four-storey structure at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliff, north of Durban, collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Authorities initially confirmed one fatality, but the number has since increased as rescue operations continue.

Political parties condemn Malatsi’s gazette as unlawful bypass of Parliament

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications, at the unveiling of Connect Every Child ICT Programme at MTN Innovation Centre on August 06, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi’s policy direction allowing foreign satellite operators to use equity equivalents instead of traditional Black Economic Empowerment ownership requirements has triggered fierce opposition from both the EFF and ANC, who accuse him of illegally circumventing Parliament.

The controversy erupted after Malatsi announced that the final policy direction had been gazetted on Friday, 12 December 2025, following a draft published in May.

The directive permits companies like SpaceX’s Starlink to bypass the 30% local ownership requirement through alternative compliance mechanisms.

The EFF issued a scathing statement condemning what it described as Malatsi’s attempt to subvert South African laws to benefit Elon Musk’s Starlink operation.

Hike in GBVF incidents scare in Limpopo

Picture: iStock

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety is concerned about the recent increase of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incidents amid the festive season.

Departmental MEC, Violet Mathye said during a media interview with The Citizen on Thursday that it was needles to remind the province and the entire country that there have been horrifying GBV incidents throughout the whole year.

Limpopo ANC’s biggest region makes special plea ahead of conference

ANC flag outside Luthuli House on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The Limpopo ANC Norman Mashabane’ special regional council has pleaded with branches for its regional chairperson, Pule “Frelimo” Shayi to be elected among the top five positions at the crucial upcoming Limpopo ANC provincial elective conference.

Not only is Norman Mashabane most powerful and influential, the region is also the biggest in the province in terms of membership numbers.

The province has five regions.

Higher education minister moves to cancel registration of three private institutions

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela on Friday issued a notice of intent to cancel the registrations of three prominent private higher education institutions.

He said the decision followed sustained regulatory breaches.

The institutions at risk of deregistration are City Varsity, Damelin, and ICESA City Campus.

