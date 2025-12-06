In case you missed it: Minister blames media after Madlanga commission hit | Ramaphosa says ANC and Cosatu need to ‘rebuild’ | Saulsville hostel mass murder

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 6 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi defending the government’s witness protection programme and the Madlanga commission’s security after the death of a witness.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that both the ANC and Cosatu are facing challenges and need to rebuild.

Then, after Advocate Gerrie Nel complained about unreasonable delays in a rape case, the judgment had to be postponed again after the accused apparently collapsed.

Justice minister says Madlanga commission not negligent in protecting witnesses, blames media

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has defended the government’s protection witness programme and the Madlanga commission’s security amid the death of Marius van der Merwe.

The former EMPD officer and private security firm owner was shot outside his Brakpan, Gauteng, home on Friday evening. He had previously testified at the Madlanga commission. There, he implicated suspended EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

The murder has drawn widespread outrage and criticism of the government’s protection of witnesses testifying at the commission.

She acknowledged that she feared for witnesses before bizarrely slamming the media for its coverage of the commission and Van der Merwe’s death.

Ramaphosa says both ANC and Cosatu need to ‘rebuild’

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that both the ANC and trade union federation Cosatu are facing many challenges, but said this cannot diminish their achievements over many decades.

He said both the ANC and the Cosatu needs to use their weaknesses to renew themselves.

“What we are going through now is a dip, and all organisations go through challenges and moments of weakness, but it is out of those weaknesses that they are able to renew themselves and rebuild themselves,” said Ramaphosa.

‘He will do anything to avoid judgment,’ says Gerrie Nel as rape accused ‘collapses’ in court building

Judgment in a rape case in the KwaNojoli Magistrate’s Court in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, had to be postponed yet again after the accused, Isaac Memese, apparently suffered a hypertension attack and collapsed.

According to the AfriForum private prosecution unit, he requested that the case be adjourned so that he could consult with his lawyer but failed to return because he collapsed.

This happened after Advocate Gerrie Nel accused the suspect of causing unreasonable delays.

“So, we make a respectful submission that this accused will do anything to avoid judgment. That’s his real reason for not proceeding,” said Nel.

Saulsville hostel mass murder: Death toll rises, 3-year-old among the dead

At least 11 people have died and another 14 reported to have been injured in a horror shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

While 10 people died on the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Saturday morning that one more person had died in hospital, while 14 are currently receiving medical treatment.

Mathe said it is believed that at least three unknown gunmen entered the premises and started “randomly shooting”. Among the dead is a three-year-old. A 12 boy and a 16-year-old girl also died.

Reactions as Sabrina Claudio headlines LYFE Festival following past racist remarks

American singer and songwriter Sabrina Claudio has faced backlash on social media following the announcement of her performance in Johannesburg this weekend.

The Stand Still hitmaker is the headliner at the LYFE Festival on Saturday, 6 December, at Marks Park in Emmarentia.

But, some have called out the organisers for inviting Claudio, who has been slammed online for racist remarks.

