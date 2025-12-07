In case you missed it: Whistle-blowers call out Kubayi | Where most of the nabbed illegal immigrants come from | The woman ‘gunning to be ANC president’

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 7 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In news today, Madlanga commission witnesses have criticised Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi after she claimed government had done everything to protect them.

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority (BMA) revealed it caught 8 135 people trying to enter the country illegally between July and September.

Then, a third candidate has emerged to replace ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Weather tomorrow: 8 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit several provinces on Monday. Get the full weather forecast here.

Madlanga commission whistle-blowers call out minister Kubayi

Both witnesses who have and those who are due to testify in the Madlanga commission have criticised Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi’s claims that the commission has done everything in its power to protect whistleblowers.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: GCIS

Government’s protection of witnesses has been criticised in the wake of Marius van der Merwe’s death on Friday evening.

Responding to the backlash, Kubayi said she was pleased with the current witness protection programme and the commission’s efforts to protect witnesses.

Here’s where most of those nabbed at the border come from

Soldiers patrol the fence on the border between Zimbabwe and South Africa near Musina in Limpopo, where some parts of the fence have been cut. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Thabo Ramookho

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has detailed how it busted 8 135 people trying to enter the country illegally between July and September this year.

Reporting on its work during this period, the authority said on Sunday that more than half (4 092) of those apprehended were undocumented, and 1 982 were undesirables.

The authority also identified 40 fraudulent documents, most of which were found at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and the Vioolsdrift land port of entry between South Africa and Namibia.

The woman ‘gunning to be ANC president’

ANC flag outside Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega

While much of the talk around who will replace ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has focused on his deputy, Paul Mashatile, and party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, a third candidate has emerged.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has reportedly joined the race for the ANC’s top job, and has the backing of some party bigwigs.

The Sunday Times reported that she has already been introduced to potential funders.

SA withdraws 90-day visas for Palestinians after ‘systematic abuse of exemption’

South Africa says it is suspicious about the arrival of the group of Palestinians. Picture: Gift of the Givers.

The Department of Home Affairs has withdrawn South Africa’s 90-day visa exemption for Palestinian passport holders.

The decision comes after two charter flights transporting Palestinians landed in South Africa last month. About 153 Palestinians arrived in South Africa on Thursday, 13 November 2025, leaving their war-torn homes and belongings in Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, Home Affairs Minister Leon Shreiber said investigations into the incident found that the arrival of these charter flights was not intended to be a one-off, but may be part of a broader, ongoing effort to relocate Palestinians to other parts of the world.

Blitzboks go back-to-back in Cape Town Sevens

Blitzboks star Shilton van Wyk was named player of the match, and enjoyed a brilliant tournament overall to help his team triumph in the CT Sevens. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks produced the perfect tournament, to go unbeaten over the Cape Town Sevens, to clinch back-to-back titles in their home event for the first time in history.

They edged Argentina 21-19 in an entertaining final at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was a superb response from the Blitzboks after they disappointed a week earlier at the Dubai Sevens, where they did not make the semifinals and eventually finished fifth.

