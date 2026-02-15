In case you missed it: Joburg water crisis| Hawks disrupt drug network in Gqeberha| Zuma wants ANC to merge with MK party

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 15 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.
In tonight’s news update, Zambia has closed its border to South African livestock as a rapid biosecurity measure amid an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country.
In other news, Johannesburg is still facing a crippling water crisis. With hundreds of thousands of residents enduring dry taps – some for nearly a month – frustration is boiling over as officials struggle to explain why the city is teetering on the brink of “day zero”.
In the world of crime, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks, in collaboration with Saps Crime Intelligence, has made a major breakthrough, disrupting the operations of an alleged drug network in northern Gqeberha.
Weather tomorrow: 16 February 2026
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, possible strong damaging winds and excessive lightning on Sunday.
Residents in the Western Bushveld of Limpopo and the extreme eastern parts of the North West will be affected. Full weather forecast here.
Waterless Joburg: Crisis deepens with broken pipes and broken promises
One Westdene resident, 72-year-old Lieza Louw, after waking up with dirty hair on day 25 without water, pulled on a swimming costume and coveralls, slipped into her slops, grabbed shampoo and conditioner and staged her own rush-hour protest.
“I just decided I would go out in my bathing costume and wash my hair in the rain. After the water container was empty, I managed to rinse my hair in water gushing out of a downpipe.”
Hawks disrupt alleged drug network during operation in Gqeberha
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said drug abuse and distribution continue to threaten the safety and well-being of local communities.
“The Hawks, together with law enforcement partners, are taking decisive action to dismantle criminal networks that exploit residents and endanger lives.
“On 12 February 2026, two suspects, aged 49 and 52, were arrested and allegedly found in possession of prohibited substances. Separate case dockets have been opened for dealing in drugs and narcotics,” Fumba said.
Zambia slams border shut with South Africa amid outbreak of foot and mouth disease
In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the FMD crisis a national disaster.
FMD has now spread to all provinces, with the Western and Northern Capes the latest to implement quarantine measures at affected farms last week.
Zuma vows to fight for ANC membership and hopes ANC will merge with MK party
Former president Jacob Zuma says he will fight tooth and nail to regain his ANC membership, even going to court to achieve his goal of being reinstated as a member of his former party and hopes the ANC and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party will one day merge.
Zuma made the remarks during the launch of a book on the life of his first wife, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma, in Inanda, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 14 February 2026.
Chief Justice Mandisa Maya caught in a judge’s alleged misconduct row
Two inmates have been granted permission to institute legal proceedings against Chief Justice Mandisa Maya over the handling of a judicial misconduct complaint against Gauteng High Court Judge Samuel Makamu.
Sello Rathete and Maxwell Mavudzi have launched an urgent application in the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, citing the chief justice, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Makamu as respondents.
