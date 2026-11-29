Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 29 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In today’s news, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has published its latest report on donations declared by political parties during the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year. The period covers 1 July to 30 September 2026.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced on Sunday that road deaths fell by 9.35% between January and mid-November compared with the same period last year.

Furthermore, the defamation proceedings between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and former Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have been placed under a cloud of uncertainty following the death of a witness whose testimony was expected to play a crucial role in the case.

Weather tomorrow: 30 November, 2026

Extremely high fire danger is expected in parts of three provinces on Monday, 30 November, with the Northern Cape set to be hot to very hot. Full weather forecast here.

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One donor gives millions to ActionSA, ACDP, BOSA, DA, IFP and PA in Q2

Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has published its latest report on donations declared by political parties during the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year. The period covers 1 July to 30 September 2026.

As parties were preparing to contest the local government elections, the scramble for funding intensified.

According to the IEC, nine political parties declared monetary and in-kind donations totalling R153 132 172, including R130 497 733 in monetary donations and R22 638 439 in in-kind donations. A further R15 084 235 was from late submissions from previous quarters. This brings the total value of donations to R168 216 407.

CONTINUE READING: One donor gives millions to ActionSA, ACDP, BOSA, DA, IFP and PA in Q2

South Africa road deaths fall 9.35% as festive season safety crackdown begins

Image: Transport Department/ Supplied

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy announced on Sunday that road deaths fell by 9.35% between January and mid-November compared with the same period last year.

She spoke at the festive season road safety campaign launch at the Grasmere Toll Plaza on the N1 South in Gauteng.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa road deaths fall 9.35% as festive season safety crackdown begins

Mbalula-Dlamini-Zuma defamation case faces new battle after key witness killed – report

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The defamation proceedings between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and former Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have been placed under a cloud of uncertainty following the death of a witness whose testimony was expected to play a crucial role in the case.

Mandla Themba Sibiya, who had submitted an affidavit backing Dlamini-Zuma’s allegations against Mbalula, was shot dead in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Sunday night, 22 November 2026.

His death comes just days after he reportedly filed a supplementary affidavit in the matter.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula-Dlamini-Zuma defamation case faces new battle after key witness killed – report

Hlabisa weighs options after eight municipalities fail to constitute councils

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa at the Midrand Conference Centre on 23 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

Eight municipalities across South Africa are still without newly constituted councils after failing to meet the 14-day deadline following the 2026 local government elections.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has confirmed that provincial governments are expected to step in to break the deadlocks.

The delay comes as most municipalities have completed the process of electing their mayors, deputy mayors and speakers, paving the way for their new administrations to take shape.

CONTINUE READING: Hlabisa weighs options after eight municipalities fail to constitute councils

This is the Springboks team to face France in the Nations Championship final on Sunday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

South Africa and France clash in the first Nations Championship final, at Twickenham in London on Sunday, with kick-off at 6.40pm.

In a clash of the hemispheres, and after six pool matches, including the 12 best teams in the game, it comes down to the world champions, the Springboks, taking on France in the final.

Both teams finished top of their respective hemisphere pools – north and south.

CONTINUE READING: LIVE UPDATES: South Africa v France

Betway Summer Cup fashion: Guests bring colour and glamour to race day – [PICS]

From left to right: Thando Thabethe, Yandani, Princess Mabaso and Simphiwe Shabalala. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

The Betway Summer Cup brought together sports personalities, entertainers and fashion enthusiasts, who turned out in colourful outfits for the annual horse racing event.

The event was held at the TAB Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on Saturday, 28 November.

This year’s theme was colour, with guests embracing bold shades, creative combinations and statement pieces for the occasion.

CONTINUE READING: Betway Summer Cup fashion: Guests bring colour and glamour to race day – [PICS]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Malema mocks Zille | SIU on 558 650 TRNs | Ramaphosa hits back at Mbeki