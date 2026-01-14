In case you missed it: Phahlane: Step-aside ‘guinea pig’ | Placement backlog blamed on parents | Floods disrupt Limpopo

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 14 January 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has told parliament that his dismissal was irrational and unlawful, alleging that there was an agenda to push him out of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Meanwhile, Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona has pointed to mistakes made by parents as a major factor in the ongoing school placement backlog affecting approximately 3 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils.

Furthermore, floods have turned much of Limpopo into a disaster area, leading to school closures and the disruption of the province’s tourism sector.

Weather tomorrow: 15 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that heavy downpours will continue to batter parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Thursday, 15 January, with flooding, mudslides and damage to property expected.

Otherwise, thundershowers have been forecast for the rest of the country. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 14 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has told parliament that his dismissal was irrational and unlawful, alleging that there was an agenda to push him out of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Phahlane appeared on Wednesday before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing criminality, political interference and corruption within the justice system.

His testimony focused on his suspension and removal from office.

CONTINUE READING: Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka quits after R800m tender, bribery scandals

Picture: iStock

Tebogo Malaka, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), has resigned, five months after her suspension from the state-owned entity.

Malaka was placed on precautionary suspension in August 2025 following a PwC investigation that uncovered irregularities in the IDT’s R836 million oxygen plant tender.

The project involved supplying systems to 60 state hospital facilities nationwide.

CONTINUE READING: IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka quits after R800m tender, bribery scandals

Gauteng education blames school placement backlog on parental errors

Picture: iStock

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona has pointed to mistakes made by parents as a major factor in the ongoing school placement backlog affecting approximately 3 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils.

To date, 358 000 students in Grade 1 and Grade 8 have been placed in schools.

Speaking outside the Morningside Teaching Centre on Wednesday, the first day of the 2026 academic year for South African public schools, Mabona explained that limited school capacity is worsened by late applications and incorrect parental choices.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng education blames school placement backlog on parental errors

State and defence clash over accused’s address in DJ Warras murder case

Victor Majola at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a bail application in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on January 13, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa. DJ Warras was shot and killed in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

The state and defence in the murder case of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock have clashed over the address of the accused, 44-year-old Victor Majola.

Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to continue with his bail application.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

CONTINUE READING: State and defence clash over accused’s address in DJ Warras murder case

Some visitors unable to leave Kruger National Park but animals doing mostly fine

A bridge over the Crocodile River that was closed due to flooding. Pitcure: X / @SANParksKNP

Floods have turned much of Limpopo into a disaster area, leading to school closures and the disruption of the province’s tourism sector.

South African National Parks’ (SANParks) crown jewel, the Kruger National Park, has been the centre of attention due to visitors being armed with quality cameras at all times.

Video from throughout the week shows the awesome power of nature, while SANParks confirmed on Wednesday that some visitors will be stuck in camps until the water subsides.

CONTINUE READING: Some visitors unable to leave Kruger National Park but animals doing mostly fine

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: DJ Warras murder suspect back in court | Zuma alleges ‘secret’ Khampape emails | Knysna water crisis