In case you missed it: Road crash kills 16 | Verulam temple collapse | Malatsi’s ‘Starlink’ policy directive slammed

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 14 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the festive season has already seen tragedy on South African roads, with 16 people losing their lives in multiple accidents over the weekend.

Meanwhile, five people have now been confirmed dead following a devastating structural collapse at a temple construction site in Verulam, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Furthermore, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, has publicly criticised fellow minister, Solly Malatsi, following the latter’s contentious policy directive aimed at easing a Starlink deal in South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 15 December 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected across three provinces on Monday.

According to Saws, the affected areas include “places over the interior of the Northern Cape, the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Little Karoo and the eastern parts of Overberg in the Western Cape, as well as Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.”

16 dead in festive season weekend road crashes as RTMC urges caution

The festive season has already seen tragedy on South African roads, with 16 people losing their lives in multiple accidents over the weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has since urged motorists to exercise extreme caution.

On Saturday, a devastating collision between an SUV and a light delivery vehicle on the N12 between Kimberley and Warrenton in the Northern Cape claimed seven lives, including that of a baby.

Search for fifth body as preliminary report on Verulam temple collapse expected next week

Five people have now been confirmed dead following a devastating structural collapse at a temple construction site in Verulam, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Rescue and recovery operations continued throughout Saturday at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe, where a four-storey structure that was still under construction gave way on Friday, trapping several people beneath tons of rubble.

Emergency teams worked tirelessly at the scene as concerns mounted that more victims could still be buried under the debris.

‘Elon Musk is a security risk’: Backlash mounts as Malatsi’s ‘Starlink’ policy directive slammed

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, has publicly criticised fellow minister, Solly Malatsi, following the latter’s contentious policy directive aimed at easing a Starlink deal in South Africa.

On Friday, Malatsi issued a formal policy direction instructing the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to reconsider its regulations regarding the standard 30% local ownership rule.

The directive is effectively asking Icasa to recognise Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs).

Treasury freezes funds to 15 troubled North West municipalities

National Treasury is withholding equitable share allocations to 15 financially troubled municipalities in the North West province after invoking Section 216 of the Constitution, citing persistent failures to comply with financial management and accountability requirements.

A circular addressed to provincial executive committee members lists municipalities whose scheduled equitable share payments have now been stopped due to material breaches of Treasury norms and standards.

Shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach kills nine

Two suspected shooters opened fire at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding multiple others in an attack that spread panic, with bodies reported lying on the ground.

Another 11 wounded were rushed to various hospitals at one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia’s largest city, New South Wales police said.

One of the alleged shooters was killed, and the second was in a critical condition, they said.

