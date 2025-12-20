In case you missed it: SIU probes vaccine funds | City Power arrests fake officials | Saps promotes thousands

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 20 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Special Investigating Unit announced a wide-ranging probe into alleged financial misconduct in public vaccine research and manufacturing programmes involving major scientific and government institutions.

Meanwhile, City Power has welcomed the arrest of fake inspectors and an impostor manager accused of extorting residents under the pretext of electricity services in Johannesburg.

Furthermore, the South African Police Service has promoted nearly 10 000 officers in a major human capital push to boost morale, retain skills and improve policing outcomes.

Weather tomorrow: 21 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has predicted isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over most of the country, but widespread in some places. Full weather forecast here.

SIU to investigate financial misconduct in vaccine programmes

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been officially mandated to probe potential financial misconduct within vaccine research and manufacturing projects across four major South African institutions.

This includes the CSIR, UKZN, the Technology Innovation Agency, and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

This investigation, announced under SIU Proclamation 304 of 2025, will scrutinise procurement processes, contracts and compliance with National Treasury regulations between 1 January 2021 and 19 December 2025.

SIU to investigate financial misconduct in vaccine programmes

City Power welcomes arrests over electricity extortion

Picture: City Power

City Power has praised law enforcement after several arrests were made of individuals, including two interns and a person posing as a manager, who were allegedly extorting Johannesburg residents under the guise of conducting electricity inspections.

These unapproved operatives were soliciting payments from unsuspecting customers, despite not being authorised to inspect meters or collect money.

City Power also noted it has strengthened internal controls, increased armed patrols and tightened oversight of contractors to curb such abuses.

City Power welcomes arrest of interns, fake manager over electricity extortion

Thousands of police officers climb ranks in Saps promotion drive

Picture: South African Police Service/X

In a major personnel move, the South African Police Service (Saps) has promoted nearly 10 000 officers as part of an effort to boost morale, retain specialised skills and improve service delivery.

The grade progression, effective from 1 December 2025, included promotions from constable to sergeant, sergeant to warrant officer, and salary notch increases for senior warrant officers, spanning uniformed and support roles.

The initiative targets officers who have remained in the same rank for a decade or more, addressing long-standing promotion backlogs that have previously affected morale and leadership progression.

Thousands of police officers climb ranks in Saps promotion drive

eThekwini Municipality closes four beaches

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

Due to safety concerns, eThekwini Municipality has shut down four popular beaches to the public.

Officials cited hazardous conditions that pose risks to swimmers and beachgoers, though the article did not list specific environmental or weather factors prompting the closure.

The affected beaches are Blue Lagoon, eThekwini Beach, Country Club Beach and Battery Beach.

eThekwini Municipality closes four beaches

Social media is damaging teenage skin

Teens should not copy adult skincare routines off social media. Picture Supplied

Dermatologists and health commentators are raising alarms about the negative effects of social media use on teenagers’ skin health.

Experts link increased screen time and exposure to beauty standards on platforms like Instagram and TikTok with rising cases of stress-related acne, skin picking, and unhealthy comparisons that drive teens toward potentially harmful products or treatments without professional guidance.

It is highlighted how influencers and trends often promote unrealistic beauty ideals, contributing to body image issues and unhealthy skin routines among young users.

Social media is damaging teenage skin

